'Fail to understand...': Sachin Tendulkar puzzled by Ashwin's absence in WTC final loss

Sachin Tendulkar questioned Team India’s team selection after a heartbreaking defeat in the World Test Championship Final against Australia on Sunday

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar expressed his surprise at the exclusion of premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin from the playing XI in the recently concluded World Test Championship final, which Australia won by 209 runs at the Oval on Sunday. Ashwin, currently ranked as the number one Test bowler in the world, was left out of the team as India was routed in London, crashing to its second consecutive WTC final loss.

He emphasised that skillful spinners like Ashwin do not rely solely on turning tracks to be effective. Instead, they utilise air drift and surface bounce to deceive batsmen with their variations.

He tweeted: "Congratulations to Team Australia on winning the #WTCFinal. @stevesmith49 and @travishead34 set a solid foundation on Day one itself to tilt the game in their favour. India had to bat big in the first innings to stay in the game, but they couldn’t. There were some good moments for Team India, but I fail to understand the exclusion of @ashwinravi99 in the playing XI, who is currently the number one Test bowler in the world.

"Like I had mentioned before the match, skillful spinners don’t always rely on turning tracks, they use drift in the air and bounce off the surface to disguise their variations. Not to forget, Australia had 5 left-handers out of their top 8 batters," he added in his tweet.

Elusive ICC title

Australia romped home to a 209-run win as they completely outplayed India in all departments. Put in to bat first, Australia scored 469/10 in the first innings riding on Travis Head (163) and Steven Smith (121). In response, India succumbed to 296 all out conceding a 173-run first innings lead to Australia. Ajinkya Rahane, making a comeback to the Indian side, was impressive with the bat top-scoring 89, and was ably supported by Ravindra Jadeja (48) and Shardul Thakur (51). Unfortunately none of the other batters stood up to the Aussie challenge and after the Australians declared the second innings at 270/8, setting a steep target of 444, the Indian batters failed again in the second innings and were bowled out for 234, handing Australia the ICC Test mace.

India continues to search for an ICC trophy, the last of which it won way back in 2013 under MS Dhoni when India won the Champions Trophy against England. Coincidentally, R Ashwin bowled the decisive final over as the Men in Blue defeated hosts England.

The defeat in the World Test Championship Final has prompted discussions about India's team selection and the absence of Ashwin, with Tendulkar's views further amplifying the debate surrounding India's performance in the match.