Facebook didn’t take action against Bajrang Dal to protect staff in India: Report

The WSJ report stated that “besides risking infuriating India’s ruling Hindu nationalist politicians, banning Bajrang Dal might precipitate physical attacks against Facebook personnel or facilities”.

Moneycontrol News
December 14, 2020 / 05:08 PM IST
The Bajrang Dal had shared a video claiming responsibility for an attack on a Delhi church, which got almost 2.5 lakh views on Facebook (Image: PTI)

The Bajrang Dal had shared a video claiming responsibility for an attack on a Delhi church, which got almost 2.5 lakh views on Facebook (Image: PTI)

Facebook did not take any action against right-wing fringe group Bajrang Dal because it was concerned about the safety of its employees. Though the Bajrang Dal, which is a part of the Sangh Parivar, endorsed violence against minority communities in India, Facebook reportedly refrained from acting against it.

The social media giant went soft on the Hindutva group despite the internal security team flagging it as a “dangerous organisation” that should be “banned” from Facebook, because of business and political considerations also, reported The Wall Street Journal.

Notably, the Bajrang Dal had shared a video claiming responsibility for an attack on a Delhi church, which got almost 2.5 lakh views on Facebook. Yet, no action was taken as a crackdown on them might have endangered “both the company’s business prospects and its staff in India”.

The report also stated that “besides risking infuriating India’s ruling Hindu nationalist politicians, banning Bajrang Dal might precipitate physical attacks against Facebook personnel or facilities”. The security team had pointed out that Facebook has five offices in India, including in Mumbai and Delhi, which would be exposed to “potential risks of retaliation from extremists” had The Bajrang Dal been banned.

Facebook’s security team had also flagged two other right-wing groups, namely, the Sanatan Sanstha and the Sri Ram Sena.

Reacting to this WSJ report, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) – another member of the Sangh Parivar – said it will take legal action against the publication, reported The Print. Surendra Jain, Joint General Secretary, VHP, said: “They have crossed their limits. They have insulted India in the garb of attacking Bajrang Dal… The Wall Street Journal should stay within its limits. They should not try to comment on the internal matters of India.”
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bajrang Dal #Facebook #Wall Street Journal
first published: Dec 14, 2020 05:08 pm

