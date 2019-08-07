App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 12:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passes away at 67

She had a kidney transplant in 2016 and had opted out of contesting Lok Sabha polls earlier this year for health reasons.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Sushma Swaraj
Sushma Swaraj

Former Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj passed away on August 6 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. She was 67.

The senior BJP leader was brought to AIIMS between 9:30pm and 10:00pm and was straight away taken to the emergency ward. AIIMS doctors said she died of a cardiac arrest.

Several senior ministers, including Harsh Vardhan, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani Prakash Javadekar, reached AIIMS after she was admitted to the hospital.

Hours before her demise, Swaraj had put out a tweet in the evening congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Centre's move to revoke special status for Jammu and Kashmir. She had said:

Prime Minister Modi, in his tweets, hailed Swaraj as a "prolific orator and outstanding parliamentarian" and said she was admired and revered across party lines.

She had a kidney transplant in 2016 and had opted out of contesting Lok Sabha polls earlier this year for health reasons.

She is survived by her husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on the development.

First Published on Aug 6, 2019 11:10 pm

tags #India #Politics #Sushma Swaraj

