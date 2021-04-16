Embarrassment for BMC as Jaslok Hospital says it will treat non-COVID patients as well

The Mumbai civic body's plan to convert the Jaslok Hospital into a dedicated facility for coronavirus patients seems to have hit a roadblock with the hospital saying that it would continue to treat other critically ill non-COVID patients as well.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had on Wednesday issued a circular, in which it had said that the Jaslok Hospital will no longer admit non-COVID-19 patients and added that instructions to this effect had been issued to the hospital's management.

Also Read: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa re-infected with COVID-19, tests positive second time since August last year

It had taken this decision in view of the spike in infection cases in the city.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

However, the hospital issued a statement late night on Thursday, saying that it has increased the number of beds for coronavirus patients, but it would continue to treat other critically-ill patients also.

Also Read: Dedicate hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, Health Ministry directs Central ministries, PSUs

“Keeping in view the rising cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai has increased the number of beds allotted to the COVID-19 patients from 58 to 150 to support the current crisis. But we continue our efforts in treating other critically-ill chronic patients and (conducting) procedures,” it said in the statement.

Also Read: India's vaccinations fall from peak as infections hit record

"We understand the importance of addressing the health needs of all patients, while emphasizing and sustaining our fight against COVID-19. Together, we stand by the Government in this fight against the second wave of COVID-19," the hospital said.

The civic body had earlier said that it had directed the Jaslok Hospital to discharge all stable patients, admitted in its non-COVID-19 wards, who do not require tertiary care.

The hospital had also been asked to transfer the non-COVID-19 patients requiring tertiary care to nearby facilities within 48 hours, the BMC had added.