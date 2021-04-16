Dedicate hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, Health Ministry directs Central ministries, PSUs

Patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) get treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in New Delhi, India April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui - RC2AWM96GYK8

In order to augment the the hospital infrastructure as many State and Union Territories (UTs) report report a surge in the cases and deaths caused by COVID-19, the Union Health Ministry on Friday directed the Ministries to and their PSUs to dedicate their hospital beds for COVID-19 management in States/UTs.

"Union Health Ministry has advised all central Ministries to issue instructions to the hospitals under their control or their PSUs to set-up exclusive dedicated hospital wards or separate blocks within the hospitals for COVID Care, as was done last year," Health Ministry said in a statement.

As per the statement, the hospitals and blocks should have separate entry and exit points for the management of COVID-19 cases to provide treatment services including specialised care for the confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Furthermore, the dedicated hospital wards or blocks must be equipped to provide supportive and ancillary services including oxygen supported beds, ICU beds, ventilators and specialised Critical Care Units , laboratory services, imaging services, kitchen, laundry along with a dedicated health workforce.

Additionally, the Health Ministry has also advised the Central Ministries to provide the details of such dedicated hospital wards/blocks to the public.

"In order for the public to avail of the required treatment at these hospital wards/blocks, the Central Ministries have been also been advised that details of such dedicated hospital wards/blocks are provided to the public, duly coordinating with the respective health departments of States/UTs and the District Health Administration of the States/Districts wherever these hospitals are located," it said in a statement.

"It has been suggested that a Nodal Officer may be nominated from the Ministry/Department for necessary coordination with the respective States/UTs for this purpose and their contact details be shared with the respective States/UTs as well as the Union Health Ministry," it added.