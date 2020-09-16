DU Admissions: St. Stephen's cut off list 2020 released

DU admissions 2020 have kicked off with St Stephens cut off 2020 being released for admission to BA Honours and Programme courses, a college affiliated to the University of Delhi.

In comparison to last year, this year, the cut off is higher. The cut off is more than 99 percent for admission to BA Economics and BA Programme. The St. Stephens cut off 2019 for BA (Honours) Economics for general category students who had studied Commerce in school was 97.7 percent.

In most courses including BA (Hon) Economics, students will have to score 99.25 percent or higher marks in class 12 board exams, for BA programme the cut-off is at 99 per cent for both commerce and science stream students.

St. Stephens cut off 2020 can be checked on the official website of the St. Stephen’s College by the candidates of Delhi University undergraduate programmes. The college cut off is also available on the DU UG online portal.

The cutoffs for this year are higher than that of last year’s cutoffs. The previous year English and Economics observed the highest cutoffs striking at 98.75 percent. For the History courses, the cut-off strikes at 99 percent.

St. Stephen’s 2020 cut off evaluates the best four subject marks obtained in class 12. It includes one language subject, one core subject, and the remaining two subjects based on the highest marks scored in Class 12 board exams. Other parameters such as the number of candidates applying for admission and availability of seats are also considered while determining the St. Stephens College cut off 2020. Candidates fulfilling the requirements in the St. Stephen’s College cut off 2020 will be required to appear for a written test followed by an interview.