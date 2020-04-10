App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2020 08:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Double whammy for farmers as they lose crop in midst of COVID-19 lockdown

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, at his daily review meeting, directed the authorities concerned on Friday to enumerate the crop losses immediately and extend necessary compensation to the distressed farmers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

It was a double whammy for farmers in several districts of Andhra Pradesh as untimely rain and gale storm on Thursday left their agricultural and horticultural crops in several thousand hectares damaged, if not destroyed, on top of the misery imposed on them due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Paddy, harvested in some places and ready-to-harvest in others, was the worst hit while chilli, mango, banana, maize and other crops too suffered substantial damage in Kadapa, Kurnool, SPS Nellore, Prakasam, Guntur, Krishna, West Godavari, East Godavari and Srikakulam districts.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, at his daily review meeting, directed the authorities concerned on Friday to enumerate the crop losses immediately and extend necessary compensation to the distressed farmers.

Close

Preliminary estimates by the agriculture department said paddy in over 20,000 hectares in many districts was badly hit by the untimely rain.

related news

Rabi paddy harvesting got delayed in many districts because of the ongoing lockdown and the produce that was kept to dry after the harvest got soaked.

In Krishna district alone, paddy crop in over 9,700 hectares was damaged while in neighbouring West Godavari the damage was spread over 6,600 ha.

In West Godavari and SPS Nellore districts, ready-to- harvest mango is now almost lost because of the gale storm. Similarly, banana plantations in Kadapa, Kurnool, Nellore and West Godavari districts suffered extensive damage as trees were uprooted.

In Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts, chilli suffered severe damage. At many places, the harvested chilli was left in the yards for drying up and the sudden rain left it soaked.

Crops like cashew, sunflower and green gram were damaged in Srikakulam district. "We are obtaining reports from each district on the extent of damage to each crop.

The enumeration will take a few days because of the lockdown and a clear picture on the damages will be known only after that," a senior official of the State Disaster Management Authority said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 10, 2020 08:16 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.