Diwali 2021: Guidelines on bursting of firecrackers in different states of India; check details

(Image source: Reuters)

Diwali 2021 to be celebrated on November 4, as per the direction of the Supreme Court of India, states and union territories (UTs) have released guidelines on bursting of firecrackers.

SC in its judgment banned bursting the firecrackers and said it causes pollution. Firecrackers that contain Barium salts are prohibited and there is no blanket ban, the court clarified.

The SC said "It is made clear that there is no total ban on the use of firecrackers. Only those firecrackers are banned which are found to be injurious to health and affecting the health of the citizens, more particularly the senior citizens and the children".

Here's a list of States and UTs that have issued fresh guidelines on the bursting of firecrackers:

Delhi: Complete ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in Delhi. The sale and bursting of firecrackers in Delhi is banned till January 1, 2022. "Patake Nahi, Diya Jalao" campaign had been launched by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai by lighting diyas (lamps) at his residence and appealed to people not to buy firecrackers this festival.

Assam: Only green crackers are allowed and all kinds of firecrackers are banned from bursting and sale. Green crackers can be burst only for two hours during Diwali from 8 pm to 10 pm and from 6 am to 8 am during Chhath puja. However, the chief minister of Assam said the order was issued without any consultation with the state government and a new decision on the sale and use of firecrackers will be taken.

Chhattisgarh: Bursting of firecrackers are allowed from 8 pm to 10 pm during Diwali and Guruparva; from 6 am to 8 am on Chhath Puja. The manufacturer will lose the license if firecrackers are found to contain toxic elements like lithium, arsenic, antimony, lead and mercury. Online sale of crackers has also been banned.

Karnataka: Green crackers sale and bursting is allowed in Karnataka. Sellers who have taken necessary permits from concerned departments and authorities can only sell green crackers. Stalls selling green crackers can be opened only between November 1 to 10.

Haryana: 14 districts that come under National Captiral Region (NCR) in Haryana has imposed a total ban on sale and use of firecrackers. The districts are Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Jind, Karnal, Mahendergarh, Nuh, Palwal, Panipat, Rewari, Rohtak and Sonipat.

Puducherry: The sale of firecrackers are allowed at subsidised rates. Papsco, a government agency is providing firecrackers at a 75% subsidy to the general public.

Chandigarh: Complete ban on sale and use of firecrackers in Chandigarh to prevent the risk of spread of Covid due to polluted atmosphere.

Odisha: To protect the health of the general public and curb the spread of COVID-19 infection, the Odisha government has also banned sale and use of firecrackers during the festive season. Sale and use of green crackers during Diwali may be allowed after discussions with fireworks sellers.

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu government has banned the manufacture of firecrackers with Barium salt content and also the 'Saravedi' kind of firecracker. The directives of the Supreme Court on firecrackers would be fully implemented.

Punjab: The Punjab government too has banned manufacturing, stocking, distribution, sale and use of firecrackers across the state and said that only green crackers would be allowed during Diwali. Only the green crackers would be allowed for sale and use in Punjab.

West Bengal: Banned of sale and use of all kinds of fireworks during Kali Puja, Diwali and other festivals.

: Sale and use of firecrackers in Rajasthan are banned from October 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022. Green crackers can be used except in areas that come under the National Capital Region (NCR). The use of green crackers will be allowed on Diwali, Gurupurab and other festivals (from 8 pm to 10 pm), during Chhath (from 6 am to 8 am).