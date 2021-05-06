Delhi sees over 1,349% jump in COVID-19 containment zones in past 1 month

India is witnessing a second wave of novel coronavirus outbreak. The country has reported more than 3lakh new cases. Over 1.69 crore COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country so far. (Image: Reuters)

The national capital has witnessed a staggering 1,349 per cent jump in the number of its COVID-19 containment zones in the past one month, with South Delhi accounting for the maximum 21,172 such zones out of the total 47,704, according to official figures.

Northeast Delhi has 600 containment zones closely followed by East Delhi (504) which has the lowest number of such zones.

Delhi had 3,291 containment zones on April 6. The number shot up to a staggering 47,704 -- an increase of over 1,349 per cent -- by Tuesday.

According to data from the city government''s revenue department, south Delhi has the maximum number of 21,172 containment zones -- nearly 45 per cent of the total -- followed by central Delhi (7,114), New Delhi (4,946) and southwest Delhi (3,238).

Out of the 11 districts in the national capital, seven have less than 3,000 containment zones. These are North Delhi (2,801), West Delhi (2,525), Southeast Delhi (2,027), Northwest Delhi (1,487), Shahdara (1,290), Northeast Delhi (600) and East Delhi (504).

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Delhi has had a total of 65,527 containment zones, with South Delhi recording 22,546, the highest in the city. Of these, 17,823 have been de-contained.

There are 42,244 active containment zones in the city.

In compliance with the Union Health Ministry regulations, an area or building is marked as a containment zone when three or more COVID-19 positive cases are reported there. To prevent further contamination, more stringent restrictions are imposed in these areas.

Delhi recorded 20,960 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and 311 related fatalities which pushed the total number of cases in the city to 1,253,902 and the death toll to 18,063.