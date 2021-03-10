Delhi records 370 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest in nearly two months

Delhi recorded 370 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest daily count in nearly two months, even as the positivity rate rose to 0.52 per cent, according to data shared by the Health Department. The death toll rose to 10,931 with three more fatalities, the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department stated.

Delhi had recorded 320 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths due to the disease on Tuesday, breaching the 300-mark again after a gap of two days.

On Sunday and Monday, 286 and 239 cases, respectively, were recorded in the national capital. The city had registered 321 coronavirus cases and a death last Saturday, and 312 cases and a fatality on Friday.

A total of 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 384 on January 4. The daily count had dropped to 306 on January 11 and risen again to 386 on January 12, according to official figures.

The numbers had started to come down in February, and on February 26, 256 cases were recorded, the highest daily count in that month.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

On Wednesday, 370 new coronavirus cases were recorded, taking the infection tally to 6,42,030, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases of the disease in the city rose to 1,900 on Wednesday from 1,812 on Tuesday, while the positivity rate rose to 0.52per cent from 0.48 per cent on Tuesday.

Health experts and doctors have attributed this sudden rise to complacency in people and not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and assuming all is well now.

Thetotal number of tests conducted on Tuesday stood at 71,153, including 45,322 RT-PCR tests and 25,831 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

The number of people under home isolation on Wednesday rose to 982 from 952 on Tuesday, the bulletin said, adding that over 6.29 lakh people have recovered from the infection till date.