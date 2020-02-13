Delhi Election Result: Baby Mufflerman to attend Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in at Ramlila Maidan on Feb 16

‘Baby Mufflerman’, whose pictures broke the internet on February 11, the day on which votes for the Delhi elections were counted, has now been invited to the swearing-in ceremony of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal, who led the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to a handsome victory in the capital, winning 62 of the 70 Assembly seats, will be taking oath as the chief minister of Delhi for a third term on February 16 at the Ramlila Maidan.

Baby Mufflerman was spotted early in the morning of the counting day outside Arvind Kejriwal’s residence. He was seen wearing a maroon pullover with a black muffler. The baby – one-year-old Avyaan Tomar – also sported the signature Gandhi topi with AAP’s broom symbol, a pair of spectacles and a moustache, in an attempt to look like Kejriwal.

The Aam Aadmi Party, on February 13, tweeted, “Big Announcement: Baby Mufflerman is invited to the swearing-in ceremony of Arvind Kejriwal on February 16.”

Big Announcement: Baby Mufflerman is invited to the swearing in ceremony of @ArvindKejriwal on 16th Feb. Suit up Junior! pic.twitter.com/GRtbQiz0Is — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 13, 2020



Baby Tomar was also seen at AAP’s headquarters in Delhi on the counting day. While his parents were told that they could meet Kejriwal, it could not happen. The family left the party office without meeting Kejriwal that day.

His pictures, however, had gone viral that day, with everyone stepping in to congratulate the kid for his uncanny resemblance with Kejriwal.