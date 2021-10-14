MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Defence minister conducts final breakthrough blast of Sela tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh

The Sela tunnel will be the world's largest bi-lane tunnel at an altitude of more than 13,000 feet.

PTI
October 14, 2021 / 07:37 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually conducted the final breakthrough blast of the Sela tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh and flagged of a 20,000-km-long motorcycle expedition of the BRO on Thursday.

The virtual breakthrough blast and the flagging-off were conducted by the minister at the National War Memorial here. Singh said the Sela tunnel will be the world's largest bi-lane tunnel at an altitude of more than 13,000 feet. He also lauded the work done by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) while handling this project.

ALSO READ: India rejects China’s opposition to Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s recent Arunachal trip

The tunnel will not only strengthen national security, but also augment the transportation facilities for the local people and consequently, boost their socio-economic conditions, he said. "This tunnel, which has been made with state-of-the-art features, will prove to be the lifeline for not just Tawang, but the entire state of Arunachal Pradesh," Singh said.

The tunnel goes through Sela Pass and is expected to cut down the distance to the China border through Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh by 10 km. The construction work of the tunnel is expected to be over by June 2022. "The breakthrough blast of the Sela main tunnel shows your (BRO's) hard work and your commitment towards the country's security and socio-economic development," the defence minister said.

Close

Related stories

He also flagged off a motorcycle expedition of the BRO. Singh said 75 personnel of the BRO and the Army will participate in the motorcycle expedition that will cover a distance of 20,000 km passing through many states and Union territories.

The Sela tunnel would cut down the travel time between the Army's 4 Corps headquarters at Tezpur in Assam and Tawang by at least an hour. Moreover, it would ensure that National Highway 13, especially the 171-km stretch between Bomdila and Tawang, remains accessible in all weather conditions.

In the 2018-19 budget, former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley had announced the Centre's plan to build a tunnel through Sela Pass, located at an elevation of 13,700 feet, which will ensure a faster movement of troops in Tawang, a strategically-located district bordering China.
PTI
Tags: #Arunachal Pradesh #BRO #motorcycle expedition #Rajnath Singh #Sela tunnel
first published: Oct 14, 2021 07:36 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.