you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2020 08:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Days before Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, ex-manager Disha Salian died after falling off highrise

Salian fell off from the 12th floor of a Malad building in an inebriated state.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/@varunsharma90
Image: Twitter/@varunsharma90

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian died after falling off a Malad highrise in the early hours of June 9, just five days before the actor found dead at his residence on June 14.

According to a Mumbai Mirror’s report, Salian accidentally fell off from the 12th floor of a Malad building in an inebriated state.

Disha, who lived in Dadar with her parents, had visited the residence of her friend in the Jankalyan Nagar area of Mumbai's Malad, where the six friends were drinking after dinner, said the report.

Salian, who was also tipsy, walked to the window of the apartment from where she fell down around 1 am on June 9, said the report Senior Inspector Jagdev Kalapad of Malvani police station.

The police were informed about the incident at 2.25 am, the report said.

Reaching the site, the police found Salian lying in a pool of blood, and took her to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead, said the report.

The investigating team talked to Salian's parents who said that they did not suspect any foul play and added that their daughter had been anxious about her future for a while, added the report.

The incident took place just five days before the death of Sushan Singh Rajput. The Bollywood actor died by hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14, police said. He was 34.

First Published on Jun 14, 2020 04:43 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Entertainment #India #Sushan Singh Rajput

