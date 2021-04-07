COVID-19 vaccination | Facing shortage of doses, urge Centre to speed up supply: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Medical staff inoculates a senior citizen with the ‘Covishield’ vaccine at the Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra. (Image: AFP)

Various COVID-19 vaccination centres in Maharashtra are facing a shortage of vaccine doses, which is leading to people returning without being inoculated, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on April 7. Tope further urged the Centre to speed up the supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Currently, Maharashtra has 14 lakh vaccine doses that will be get used in three days, Tope told news agency ANI. He added that the state has demanded the Centre to provide 40 lakh more COVID-19 vaccine doses per week.

“I'm not saying that the Center is not giving us vaccines but the speed of their delivery is slow,” Tope said.

On April 6, Maharashtra became the first state to have administered over 80 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses so far.



We do not have enough vaccine doses at various vaccination centres, and people have to be sent back due to a shortage of doses. We have demanded from the Centre that people of age group 20-40 years must be vaccinated on priority: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader also said that the Maharashtra government has urged the Centre to allow people in the 20-40 age group to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on priority.

Tope said that authorities across the state were working to increase the number of beds for COVID-19 patients. “We are working on war footing to increase the number of beds in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik and other parts of the state,” Tope said.

Maharashtra reported 55,469 new COVID-19 cases on April 6, taking the tally of infections to 31.13 lakh. Additional 297 fatalities pushed the death toll to 56,330, according to the state health department. The state currently has 4.72 lakh active cases.

About 34,256 people recovered in the financial hub during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 25.83 lakh, the department said in a statement.

The state's recovery rate stood at 82.98 percent and the fatality rate was 1.81 percent.

“We suspect that there is a new COVID-19 strain that is affecting people in a shorter duration of time. Samples have been sent to National Centre for Disease Control to ascertain this,” Tope added.

Asked about protests against the latest COVID-19 guidelines imposed in the state, Tope said that the Opposition should not provoke people. "Nobody should do politics in a pandemic situation. The chief minister has appealed this and Devendra Fadnavis (Leader of Opposition) supported it. Opposition should not provoke people for protests against restrictions. If there is some need of relaxations, the government will consider it in due course," the health minister added.