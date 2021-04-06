COVID-19 vaccination: Maharashtra becomes first state to administer over 8 million vaccine doses

More than 43 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in a span 24 hours in the country

Maharashtra has topped the vaccination chart by administering over 8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. Gujarat is the second state with the most vaccine doses administered at 76,89,507.

Of the total 8,31,10,926 jabs given in the country, Maharashtra has administered 81,27,248 vaccine doses, followed by Gujarat at 76,89,507, Rajasthan at 72,99,305, Uttar Pradesh at71,98,372 and West Bengal at 65,41,370 doses, as per the Union Health Ministry.

More than 43 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in a span 24 hours, the highest single-day coverage till now, taking the total doses given in the country so far to 8,31,10,926, according to the data.

A total of 43,00,966 vaccine doses have been given in a span of 24 hours out of which 39,00,505 beneficiaries received the 1st dose while 4,00,461 have taken the 2nd dose.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala account for 60 percent of the cumulative vaccine doses given till now.

Meanwhile, the daily rise in new coronavirus infections in India remained above 90,000 for the third consecutive day taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,26,86,049.

A total of 96,982 cases have been reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll increased to 1,65,547 with 446 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India on April 4 recorded an all-time high of 1,03,558 single day new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours.

Registering a steady increase for the 27th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 7,88,223 comprising 6.21 percent of the total infections, the data stated.