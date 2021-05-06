COVID-19 Second Wave | Kerala to impose lockdown from May 8 to May 16

Image: Shutterstock

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced a nine-day lockdown in the state starting May 8 to counter the surge in COVID-19 cases, according to an ANI report.

Vijayan on May 6 announced that Kerala will be put under full lockdown starting May 8 up to May 16. Currently, there are restrictions on unnecessary travel, a night curfew and partial lockdowns on weekends.

The nine-day long lockdown will begin at 6 am on Saturday. The announcement comes after a record 41,953 new cases were reported in Kerala. The current active caseload is 3.75 lakh, currently the third highest in India after Maharashtra and Karnataka.



Lockdown to be imposed in the state from 6 am on May 8 to May 16, in wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

(file photo) pic.twitter.com/16N1wY47It — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021

"Kerala is going through a serious situation with COVID spreading rapidly in the state. The test positivity rate is not coming down. The situation calls for imposing more restrictions in the state,” said Vijayan. The positivity rate stands at 25.69 percent.

Vijayan recently urged the centre to ensure the supply of liquid medical oxygen. The state’s health system has come under pressure due to the increasing number of patients.

Overall, there are currently 35,66,398 active cases in India and over 2 lakh deaths attributed to the coronavirus.