COVID-19 pandemic | Restaurants in Maharashtra may be allowed to reopen on this one condition

The Maharashtra government is planning to allow reopening of restaurants for the first time since they were ordered to close in March, even as COVID-19 cases in the state continue to surge.

This planning comes amid growing demands from the ruling alliance and opposition parties.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the administration in its meeting earlier this week with the state’s COVID-19 task force, discussed how restaurants could reopen.

The news report cites senior officials as saying that restaurants could be allowed to resume operations on the condition of utilising only 20 percent of their capacity. This would be increased gradually by October-end.

Another bureaucrat told the newspaper that detailed discussion on the matter are expected to happen this week and a decision could be taken later this month, ahead of the next phase on ‘Unlock’.

Guidelines detailing the safety protocol would also be put out for restaurants and customers to follow.

Currently, only home delivery of food has been permitted for restaurants outside containment zones.