COVID-19 pandemic | MMRDA to build 1,000-bed mega hospital in Mumbai's BKC

On the lines of Wuhan in China, Mumbai's commercial hub Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) is going to get a 1,000-bed mega hospital.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will build the hospital in a ground in BKC.

An MMRDA official said hospital work at the ground had started on April 28. It will be ready within a fortnight as a major isolation facility for non-critical COVID-19 cases.

The ground where the hospital construction has started is used for exhibitions, political rallies and mega cultural-social events.



Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde visited the site on May 5 to review the construction work.

Shinde, through a tweet, confirmed building the hospital.



The entire process is being monitored by MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner R.A. Rajeev. This is the biggest project so far taken up by the state government in the city.

The hospital will have various facilities like oxygen facilities, pathological laboratory, laundry, cabins for doctors and nurses and other requirements.