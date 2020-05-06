App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 02:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 pandemic | MMRDA to build 1,000-bed mega hospital in Mumbai's BKC

It will be ready within a fortnight as a major isolation facility for non-critical COVID-19 cases

Faizan Javed @Faizanjjshaikh
Representative Image
Representative Image

On the lines of Wuhan in China, Mumbai's commercial hub Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) is going to get a 1,000-bed mega hospital.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will build the hospital in a ground in BKC.

An MMRDA official said hospital work at the ground had started on April 28. It will be ready within a fortnight as a major isolation facility for non-critical COVID-19 cases.

Covid 19 facility under construction at BKC by ⁦@MMRDAOfficialpic.twitter.com/nJQgf3swNG

The ground where the hospital construction has started is used for exhibitions, political rallies and mega cultural-social events.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde visited the site on May 5 to review the construction work.

Shinde, through a tweet, confirmed building the hospital.



The entire process is being monitored by MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner R.A. Rajeev. This is the biggest project so far taken up by the state government in the city.

The hospital will have various facilities like oxygen facilities, pathological laboratory, laundry, cabins for doctors and nurses and other requirements.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 6, 2020 02:20 pm

tags #BKC #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #hospital #India #MMRDA #mumbai #Wuhan

