COVID-19 | India’s daily vaccination crosses 1 crore doses for third time in last 11 days

A healthcare worker gives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a farmer in his field, during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Banaskantha district in the western state of Gujarat. (Representative image: Reuters)

India on September 6 administered more than one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. A total of 1,05,76,911 vaccine doses have been administered today. This is the third time the country has achieved this feat in the past 11 days.

With this, India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage inched closer towards 70 crore with a total of 69,68,96,328 vaccine doses administered so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on September 6.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted: “September has started on a high note as India touches 1 crore COVID-19 vaccinations today. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the world’s largest vaccination drive is scaling massive heights.”

The first time India achieved this milestone was on August 27, with 1,00,64,032 doses of the coronavirus vaccine being administered.

Cumulatively, 27,64,10,694 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 have got the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while and 3,57,76,726 beneficiaries in the same age group have received the second dose since the third phase of India’s coronavirus vaccination drive began on May 1, 2021.

The first phase of India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021. Since then, cumulatively 53,29,27,201 persons have got the first dose of the vaccine while 16,39,69,127 persons have been given the second dose.

As a tool, the vaccination exercise protects the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 and the drive continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the Union Ministry has underlined.