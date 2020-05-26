App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: Recovery rate in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh crosses 50%

Recovery rate of India stands at 42 percent.

Faizan Javed @Faizanjjshaikh
Representative image
Representative image

Coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are witnessing an increase in COVID-19 patients with the return of migrant workers coming back to their native places from across the country, but government has expressed satisfaction over the recovery rate among patients in these three states exceeding 50 percent, as per data by COVID19India.org.

In all these states, the number of active cases is below the number of recovered patients. Madhya Pradesh has reported a 51 percent recovery rate among COVID-19 patients while Rajasthan has done better at 54 percent. Uttar Pradesh is the best among the three states with a 56 percent recovery rate. Recovery rate of India stands at 42 percent.

Coronavirus India LIVE News

Close

Rajasthan's Jaipur and Jodhpur cities reported recovery rate 65 percent and 69 percent respectively, while Madhya Pradesh's Indore reported 47 percent and Bhopal has a reported recovery rate of 63 percent. In UP's Agra, 85 percent patients have recovered and in Noida and Meerut the recovery rate is 66 percent. 

related news

Maharashtra which has a recovery rate below 30 percent is following containment and medical treatment strategies of these three states closely. 

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 26, 2020 10:28 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

UN coronavirus therapy trial pauses hydroxychloroquine testing

UN coronavirus therapy trial pauses hydroxychloroquine testing

Zomato starts home delivery of alcohol in Odisha, Swiggy to follow suit

Zomato starts home delivery of alcohol in Odisha, Swiggy to follow suit

Anand Mahindra says lockdown extensions are economically disastrous, create medical crisis

Anand Mahindra says lockdown extensions are economically disastrous, create medical crisis

most popular

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.