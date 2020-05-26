Coronavirus pandemic: Recovery rate in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh crosses 50%

Coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are witnessing an increase in COVID-19 patients with the return of migrant workers coming back to their native places from across the country, but government has expressed satisfaction over the recovery rate among patients in these three states exceeding 50 percent, as per data by COVID19India.org.

In all these states, the number of active cases is below the number of recovered patients. Madhya Pradesh has reported a 51 percent recovery rate among COVID-19 patients while Rajasthan has done better at 54 percent. Uttar Pradesh is the best among the three states with a 56 percent recovery rate. Recovery rate of India stands at 42 percent.

Rajasthan's Jaipur and Jodhpur cities reported recovery rate 65 percent and 69 percent respectively, while Madhya Pradesh's Indore reported 47 percent and Bhopal has a reported recovery rate of 63 percent. In UP's Agra, 85 percent patients have recovered and in Noida and Meerut the recovery rate is 66 percent.

Maharashtra which has a recovery rate below 30 percent is following containment and medical treatment strategies of these three states closely.

