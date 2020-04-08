App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | MHRD launches 'Samadhan' challenge to invite ideas to fight COVID-19

The challenge is open for student innovators, researchers, educators and startups to participate. The last date for applications is April 14.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

The Innovation Cell of the Ministry of Human Resource has launched an online challenge ‘Samadhan’ to invite ideas and innovations that can help fight against the novel coronavirus that has infected over 4,700 people in India.

The challenge is open for student innovators, researchers, educators and startups to participate. The last date for applications is April 14.

“Your ideas and innovations can be a force multiplier in these challenging times of coronavirus pandemic. I urge you all to come forward and help us combat coronavirus by participating in Samadhan Challenge. Together we can and we will make the difference,” HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank posted on Twitter on April 7.

The “mega online challenge” is categorised into two parts:

Track 1: Ideate-Simulate-Win

It invites student innovators, researchers, educators, and startups to share their ideas (design/simulation mandatory) in a form of YouTube video link, which should ideally be a solution against the COVID-19 pandemic that India is facing.

The top 200 concept applications will be shortlisted by 8 pm on April 17 for round 1.

Coronavirus LIVE updates

Criteria for the selection of winning entries is how many people like the concept. This will be further gauged on the basis of the number of views of the video and the number of likes of the video at the time of evaluation. The final decision of the organisers.

The top 200 entries will submit their improved concept in form of video by April 18.

The organisers will email all the participants a YouTube link of their improved concept video to be shared publicly by them on April 21.

The results for Round 2 will be announced on April 22.

Top 20 teams will move to Round 2 where they will have to submit their final concept video along with a presentation by April 23.

The top 10 teams will move to Round 3. Their ideas will be evaluated by a grand online jury. Three winners will be announced by April 26.

Track 2: Validate-Pitch-Deploy

It invites student innovators, researchers, educators, and startups with a working prototype of technologically advanced solutions, which can be validated and deployed immediately to support the fight against the pandemic.

The Innovation Cell has recommended all the participants to share a tweet once they submit their idea.

To apply for the 'Samadhan' challenge, visit the website of MHRD's Innovation Cell and choose the category you want to participate in.

Follow our full coverage here.

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 09:40 am

