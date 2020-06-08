App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra COVID-19 tally surpasses China

Maharashtra registers the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country with its capital Mumbai reporting 48,774

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally has reached nearly 86,000, thus surpassing China — the country where novel coronavirus was first reported in 2019.

According to the Union Health Ministry data on June 8, India registered 206 COVID-19 fatalities and a record single-day spike of 9,983 cases till 8 am. Of these, Maharashtra reported 91 deaths and 3,007 coronavirus cases.

With this, the total tally of the state rises to 85,975, exceeding even that of China, whose total number of cases stood at 84,191, as per Johns Hopkins University data.

Close

Maharashtra registers the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India, with its capital Mumbai reporting 48,774 – the highest in the state.

related news

Coronavirus LIVE updates

Thane and Pune follow Mumbai with 13,014 and 9,705 cases, respectively. Other districts having COVID-19 cases in four digits are Aurangabad (1,965), Nashik (1,521), Palghar (1,485), Raigad (1,441), Solapur (1,343) and Jalgaon (1,049), according to Public Health Department, Maharashtra.

Maharashtra also tops the COVID-19 death tally with 3,060 deaths. Of these, Mumbai registers 1,638 fatalities – the highest in the state. The capital is followed by Pune (406), Thane (331), Jalgaon (109) and Solapur (104), as per the state health department.

Keeping in mind the rising number of coronavirus cases, the state government has not adopted the complete relaxations given under the first phase of Unlock 1.0, starting June 8.

For latest updates on Unlock 1.0, follow our LIVE blog

A curfew will continue to be imposed from 9 pm to 5 am as part of the lockdown relaxation rules in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra and only essential activities will be permitted in containment zones.

Also read | Unlock 1.0 rules in Maharashtra | What is allowed, what is not

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 12:28 pm

tags #China #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

'We have come a long way': Hardeep Singh Puri remembers Air India's first-ever international flight

'We have come a long way': Hardeep Singh Puri remembers Air India's first-ever international flight

Govt extends oil block bid deadline to June 30

Govt extends oil block bid deadline to June 30

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Uttar Pradesh: What is allowed, what is not

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Uttar Pradesh: What is allowed, what is not

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Confident NDA will get two-third majority in Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar: Amit Shah

Confident NDA will get two-third majority in Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar: Amit Shah

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.