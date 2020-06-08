Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra COVID-19 tally surpasses China

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally has reached nearly 86,000, thus surpassing China — the country where novel coronavirus was first reported in 2019.

According to the Union Health Ministry data on June 8, India registered 206 COVID-19 fatalities and a record single-day spike of 9,983 cases till 8 am. Of these, Maharashtra reported 91 deaths and 3,007 coronavirus cases.

With this, the total tally of the state rises to 85,975, exceeding even that of China, whose total number of cases stood at 84,191, as per Johns Hopkins University data.

Maharashtra registers the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India, with its capital Mumbai reporting 48,774 – the highest in the state.

Coronavirus LIVE updates

Thane and Pune follow Mumbai with 13,014 and 9,705 cases, respectively. Other districts having COVID-19 cases in four digits are Aurangabad (1,965), Nashik (1,521), Palghar (1,485), Raigad (1,441), Solapur (1,343) and Jalgaon (1,049), according to Public Health Department, Maharashtra.

Maharashtra also tops the COVID-19 death tally with 3,060 deaths. Of these, Mumbai registers 1,638 fatalities – the highest in the state. The capital is followed by Pune (406), Thane (331), Jalgaon (109) and Solapur (104), as per the state health department.

Keeping in mind the rising number of coronavirus cases, the state government has not adopted the complete relaxations given under the first phase of Unlock 1.0, starting June 8.

For latest updates on Unlock 1.0, follow our LIVE blog

A curfew will continue to be imposed from 9 pm to 5 am as part of the lockdown relaxation rules in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra and only essential activities will be permitted in containment zones.

Also read | Unlock 1.0 rules in Maharashtra | What is allowed, what is not

(With inputs from PTI)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy