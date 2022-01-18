MARKET NEWS

January 18, 2022 / 07:50 AM IST

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | West Bengal govt eases COVID-19 restrictions in the state

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | A total of 8,209 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected across 29 states and union territories,

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | India saw a single-day rise of 2,58,089 new coronavirus infections taking the tally of cases to 3,73,80,253, which included 8,209 cases of the Omicron variant detected so far, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

A total of 8,209 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected across 29 states and union

territories,out of which 3,109 have recovered or migrated.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum 1,738 cases of the Omicron variant, followed by West Bengal 1,672, Rajasthan 1,276, Delhi 549, Karnataka 548 and Kerala 536 cases.

According to experts, it is not possible to undertake genome sequencing of each and every sample but this current wave is largely being driven by Omicron.

The number of active COVID-19 cases have increased to 16,56,341, the highest in around 230 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,86,451 with 385 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases account for 4.43 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 94.27 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,05,964 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 19.65 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 14.41 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,52,37,461, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.30 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 157.20 crore.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5; and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20; and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore infections on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23. The 385 new fatalities included 158 from Kerala and 36 from West Bengal.

A total of 4,86,451 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,41,808 from Maharashtra, 50,832 from Kerala, 38,431 from Karnataka, 36,989 from Tamil Nadu, 25,363 from Delhi, 22,963 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,088 from West Bengal.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
  • January 18, 2022 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases

    Australia on Tuesday suffered its deadliest day of the pandemic as a fast-moving Omicron outbreak continued to push up hospitalisation rates to record levels, even as daily infections eased slightly. Australia is dealing with its worst COVID-19 outbreak, fuelled by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus that has put more people in hospitals and intensive care than at any time during the pandemic.

    A total of 74 deaths were registered by late morning between New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland, Australia’s three most populous states, exceeding the previous national high of 57 last Thursday, official data showed. "Today, is a very difficult day for our state," New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet said during a media briefing as the state reported 36 deaths, a new pandemic high.

    Perrottet, who has consistently ruled out any tough curbs due to high vaccination levels, said hospitals can still cope with the rising number of admissions. "Despite the challenges, they are not unique to the rest of the world," he said. Amid rising hospitalisations, Victoria on Tuesday declared a "code brown" in hospitals, typically reserved for shorter-term emergencies, that would give hospitals the power to cancel non-urgent health services and cancel staff leave.

    Authorities have said unvaccinated younger people form a "significant number" of the country’s hospital admissions. Even as states look to avoid lockdowns and keep businesses open, Australian consumer confidence took a battering last week, an ANZ survey out on Tuesday showed, as the Omicron surge triggered self-imposed lockdowns and stifled spending.

    Omicron has also dented Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s approval ratings, according to a widely watched poll on Tuesday, putting opposition Labor into a leading position months out from a federal election. Just over 67,000 new infections were reported in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and Tasmania, down from a national high of 150,000 last Thursday. Other states are due to report later. Australia has reported about 1.6 million infections since the pandemic began, of which around 1.3 million were in the last two weeks. Total deaths stood at 2,757.

  • January 18, 2022 / 07:41 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Mumbai reports 5,956 new COVID-19 cases & 12 deaths

  • January 18, 2022 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | West Bengal govt eases COVID-19 restrictions in the state

    Gyms can operate with 50% capacity till 9pm, Jatra shall be allowed with 50% capacity till 9pm and outdoor shooting for films and TV programmes allowed in the state following COVID appropriate protocols

  • January 18, 2022 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Karnataka reports 27,156 new cases, 7827 recoveries and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 2,17,297

    Karnataka reports 27,156 new cases, 7827 recoveries and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours

  • January 18, 2022 / 07:16 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Maharashtra reports 31,111 new COVID cases, 29,092 recoveries, and 24 deaths. Active cases: 2,67,334

    Maharashtra reports 31,111 new COVID cases, 29,092 recoveries, and 24 deaths. Active cases at 2,67,334. 122 patients with Omicron infection have been reported in the state. Till date, a total of 1860 Omicron cases have been reported in Maharashtra. 

  • January 18, 2022 / 07:11 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to the Coronavirus Omicron LIVE blog. We will update you with all the latest news related to the virus from around the world.

