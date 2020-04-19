Coronavirus lockdown | Having pass is no licence to roam around: Karnataka DGP; warns penal action

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood on Sunday warned penal action against misuse of passes issued for the movement of people and vehicles for essential duties during the lockdown, and said, having a pass is no licence to roam around.

While stating that all passes issued are valid till May 3, he also made it clear that no more new passes will be issued by Bengaluru police, other than emergency day passes.

"All passes, electronic/physical, are valid till 3 rd May without any further action. No more passes to be issued by @CPBlr (Bengaluru Commissioner). Just having pass no licence to roam around. Pass is procured for essential duties as defined by govt. Misuse will attract cancellation and penal action," the Karnataka DGP tweeted.

However, he said, emergency day passes will be continued to be issued from all police stations in Bengaluru City.

"For one time / one day/one-way inter-state pass for medical emergency/childbirth/ sad demise of immediate family member call 22942300/ 2400/2500 with medical transcription. We will try our best to unite families," the DGP said in another tweet.

The city police have issued over two lakh passes for seamless service of essentials, while rejecting nearly 56 lakh applications, Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration), Bengaluru City- Hemant Nimbalkar had said on Saturday.