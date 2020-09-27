172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-india-update-bjp-leader-uma-bharti-tests-positive-for-coronavirus-5890121.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2020 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus India update: BJP leader Uma Bharti tests positive for coronavirus

In a series of tweets, BJP leader Uma Bharti said that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News

BJP leader Uma Bharti tested positive for COVID-19 on September 26. Bharti has quarantined herself at Vande Mataram Kunj between Haridwar and Rishikesh. In a series of tweets, Bharti said she tested positive for novel coronavirus after suffering from mild fever for the past three days.

Track this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic

Bharti said that she contracted COVID-19 despite following social distancing. "I have been quarantined in Vande Mataram Kunj, which lies between Haridwar and Rishikesh. I will take the COVID-19 test again after 7 days," she tweeted.

The BJP leader also urged people who came in contact with her to get themselves tested for coronavirus.

Replying to the tweet, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan prayed for her quick recovery. "Sister, I have received news of you being unwell. Take care of your health. Mother Narmada has immense grace on you. I pray to God to get you well soon," he tweeted.

related news

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted, "Respected

Uma Bharti, I wish you a speedy recovery."

India's COVID-19 caseload neared 60 lakh with 88,600 fresh infections being reported in the last 24 hours. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 59,92,532, while the death toll climbed to 94,503 with 1,124 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours. At present, there are 9,56,402 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak

First Published on Sep 27, 2020 11:57 am

tags #BJP #coronavirus #India #Uma Bharti

