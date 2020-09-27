Coronavirus India update: BJP leader Uma Bharti tests positive for coronavirus

BJP leader Uma Bharti tested positive for COVID-19 on September 26. Bharti has quarantined herself at Vande Mataram Kunj between Haridwar and Rishikesh. In a series of tweets, Bharti said she tested positive for novel coronavirus after suffering from mild fever for the past three days.

Bharti said that she contracted COVID-19 despite following social distancing. "I have been quarantined in Vande Mataram Kunj, which lies between Haridwar and Rishikesh. I will take the COVID-19 test again after 7 days," she tweeted.



२) मैंने हिमालय में कोविड के सभी विधिनिषेध एवं सोशल डिस्टंस का पालन किया फिर भी मै अभी क़ोरोना पोज़िटिव निकली हू ।

— Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) September 26, 2020

The BJP leader also urged people who came in contact with her to get themselves tested for coronavirus.

Replying to the tweet, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan prayed for her quick recovery. "Sister, I have received news of you being unwell. Take care of your health. Mother Narmada has immense grace on you. I pray to God to get you well soon," he tweeted.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted, "Respected

Uma Bharti, I wish you a speedy recovery."

India's COVID-19 caseload neared 60 lakh with 88,600 fresh infections being reported in the last 24 hours. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 59,92,532, while the death toll climbed to 94,503 with 1,124 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours. At present, there are 9,56,402 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country.

