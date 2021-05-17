Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India registers 2.81 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 4,106 deaths

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Andhra Pradesh to give Rs 15,000 for funeral expenses of those who die of COVID-19
The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to give Rs 15,000 for funeral expenses of those who die due to COVID-19. "Government, hereby, accord permission to all the district collectors to the state for sanction of an amount of Rs 15,000 towards funeral charges to the death of every COVID patients," an order issued by the state government said, as quoted by ANI.
The order was undersigned by Principal Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Anil Kumar Singhal. "The permission accorded above, is subject to meet the expenditure from the allotted funds of combating COVID-19," the order said. "The commissioner, Health and Family Welfare of Andhra Pradesh, shall release the required funds to the respective District collectors in the state," it added.
Andhra Pradesh registered 24,171 new COVID-19 cases on May 16, its highest single-day spike, taking the state's active caseload to 2.07 lakh. In the same 24-hour period, the state recorded 101 deaths due to COVID-19. The state has recorded a cumulative 14,35,491 COVID-19 cases and 9,372 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.