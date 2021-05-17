Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India registers 2.81 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 4,106 deaths

MARKET NEWS

May 17, 2021 / 11:23 AM IST

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan climbed to 6,777 on May 16 with 156 more fatalities, while 10,290 new cases pushed the infection tally to 8,59,669, according to an official report.

  • May 17, 2021 / 11:23 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Andhra Pradesh to give Rs 15,000 for funeral expenses of those who die of COVID-19

    The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to give Rs 15,000 for funeral expenses of those who die due to COVID-19. "Government, hereby, accord permission to all the district collectors to the state for sanction of an amount of Rs 15,000 towards funeral charges to the death of every COVID patients," an order issued by the state government said, as quoted by ANI.

    The order was undersigned by Principal Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Anil Kumar Singhal. "The permission accorded above, is subject to meet the expenditure from the allotted funds of combating COVID-19," the order said. "The commissioner, Health and Family Welfare of Andhra Pradesh, shall release the required funds to the respective District collectors in the state," it added.

    Andhra Pradesh registered 24,171 new COVID-19 cases on May 16, its highest single-day spike, taking the state's active caseload to 2.07 lakh. In the same 24-hour period, the state recorded 101 deaths due to COVID-19. The state has recorded a cumulative 14,35,491 COVID-19 cases and 9,372 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

  • May 17, 2021 / 10:55 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Nearly 3,000 children in Uttarakhand tested positive for COVID-19 from April

    Amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is ravaging India, nearly 3,000 children have contracted the novel coronavirus infection in Uttarakhand from April. Around 1,000 children below 9 years of age have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state in the last ten days, reported news agency ANI citing the state health department. Of these, several children have been admitted to hospitals for treatment of coronavirus infection.

    The state had witnessed only 2,131 cases of COVID-19 in children in the last one year, as per the health department. However, 264 children have tested COVID-19 positive from April 1 to April 15, 1,053 from April 16-April 30, and 1,618 from May 1-May 14, it informed. The state, which had hosted the Maha Kumbh Mela in March-April, currently has around 771 active COVID-19 cases per one lakh people in the state which is seven times more than that of per one lakh people in Uttar Pradesh, Anoop Nautiyal, President of Social Development for Communities Foundation (SDCF) told the news agency.

  • May 17, 2021 / 10:36 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India registers 2.81 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 4,106 deaths

    India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,49,65,463 on Monday with 2,81,386 fresh cases, the lowest in 27 days, while the death toll climbed to 2,74,390 as 4,106 more people succumbed to the disease, according to Union health ministry data. The number of active cases stands at 35,16,997, accounting for 14.09 per cent of the total infections. The national recovery rate has improved to 84.81 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,11,74,076, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.10 per cent, it stated. India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India's caseload crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

    According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 31,64,23,658 samples had been tested up to May 16 with 15,73,515 tested on Sunday. The 4,106 new fatalities include 974 from Maharashtra, 403 from Karnataka, 311 from Tamil Nadu, 308 from Uttar Pradesh, 262 from Delhi, 202 from Punjab, 188 from Uttarakhand, 156 from Rajasthan, 147 from West Bengal, 144 from Chhattisgarh, 139 from Haryana and 101 from Andhra Pradesh.

    Of the total 2,74,390 deaths reported in the country, 81,486 were from Maharashtra, 21,837 from Karnataka, 21,506 from Delhi, 17,670 from Tamil Nadu, 17,546  from Uttar Pradesh, 13,284 from West Bengal, 11,895 from Punjab and 11,734 from Chhattisgarh. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

  • May 17, 2021 / 10:29 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Amazon helps sellers procure oxygen concentrators for customers in India

    E-commerce major Amazon is working with sellers on its marketplace in India to help them procure about 9,000 oxygen concentrators for customers in the country. The first batch of 1,000 oxygen concentrators have already landed in India, and are now available for purchase for consumers and business customers.

    The rest are expected to come through in the second half of the month. Sellers on Amazon will now be offering oxygen concentrators along with other genuine and high-quality products like oxymeters, thermometers, masks, gloves, sanitizers and disinfectants for customers across India, Amazon India said in a blogpost.

    "To address the growing customer demand and shortage of critical medical equipment, Amazon India is working with sellers on its marketplace to help them bring in about 9,000 oxygen concentrators for customers in India," it said.

  • May 17, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Steel, oil industry supplying 6,650 MT oxygen per day; setting health infra: Dharmendra Pradhan

    About 6,650 metric tonne (MT) oxygen is being supplied by steel plants and oil refineries to healthcare centres across the country for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Sunday. In a series of tweets, Pradhan, who handles the portfolios of petroleum and natural gas, and steel, said the domestic steel and petroleum industries are making every effort to help India combat the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Both public and private sector steel plants have ramped up daily production capacities, including through diverting liquid nitrogen and argon production capacity towards production of additional quantities of LMO, he said. "Steel plants and oil refineries are playing a crucial role in strengthening India's fight against #Covid19 by producing and supplying approx. 6,650 MT of medical oxygen out of the daily allocation of 10,000 MT in the country," the minister tweeted. Pradhan said that steel makers, including SAIL, RINL, Tata Steel Ltd, AMNS India, JSPL, have ramped up LMO supplies to over 4,473 MT/day from 538 MT/day as on April 1, 2021.

  • May 17, 2021 / 10:15 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | I take govt projections on vaccine with a grain of salt, nasal and DNA vaccines have no data yet, says Dr Gagandeep Kang

    Dr Gagandeep Kang, one of India's eminent virologists, is skeptical about the government’s claim that it will get over 2 billion doses of vaccine from August to December, as the production capacity of vaccine makers such as Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech is yet to ramp up. There is also no sufficient data to show the efficacy of Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine and Zydus Cadila's DNA vaccine, she added.

    “I take the projections with a grain of salt. If you remember, last year, we were told that, by December, Serum Institute would produce 100 million doses of vaccine and Bharat Biotech in tens of millions of doses. There was going to be a large stockpile that was available with them. As we have found, that is not case,” Dr. Kang told Moneycontrol in an interview.

    “So when we say there is going to be 2 billion doses of vaccine in the last five months of this year, I am a bit skeptical because we haven't seen the previous predictions play out well," she said. Kang, one of the country’s leading experts on vaccines, is a Professor at the Department of Gastrointestinal Sciences at Christian Medical College, Vellore. She was roped in by the Karnataka government last week to advise on vaccination strategy. She is also a member of the advisory committee of the World Health Organisation on research and use of vaccines.

  • May 17, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Eli Lilly signs voluntary licensing agreement with Natco Pharma

    Eli Lilly, on May 17, announced that it had issued an additional royalty-free, non-exclusive voluntary license to Natco Pharma to manufacture and distribute Baricitinib in the country. The rheumatoid arthritis drug is used in treating COVID-19 patients. The drug has to used as co-treatment with Remdesivir as per approval granted by the CDSCO/DCGI for Emergency Use Authorisation.

    "Natco will be collaborating with Lilly to further accelerate and expand the availability of Baricitinib in India during this pandemic, improving the local treatment options available to positively impact the lives of people who are currently battling COVID-19 in India," Lilly said. Natco has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for Baricitinib early this month. 

    Natco went ahead and launched the drug under brand name Barinat even as its compulsory licensing application is still pending before India. The patents of Baricitinib are owned by Lilly. Meanwhile, Lilly announced the signing of six Voluntary License Agreements Cipla, Lupin, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr. Reddy’s , MSN Laboratories and Torrent Pharmaceuticals. But Moneycontrol learned that none of the licensees are ready to launch the drug in next two months.

  • May 17, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | New COVID-19 jabs needed in 2022, says German expert

    The head of Germany’s independent vaccine advisory panel says it’s likely that everyone will have to get vaccinated again next year against COVID-19. Thomas Mertens told the Funke newspaper group in comments published Sunday that there isn’t yet enough data to say when exactly booster shots will be needed, and officials will have to wait a few months to see whether protection against the coronavirus weakens in some groups.

    But he stressed that “the virus won’t leave us again” and so the vaccinations currently under way won’t be the last. He added: “In principle, we have to prepare for everyone possibly having to refresh their vaccine protection next year.” Nearly 30.4 million people in Germany, or 36.5 percent of the population, had received at least one vaccine shot by Friday. More than 9 million, or 10.9 percent of the population, had been fully vaccinated.

  • May 17, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury writes to PM Modi, seeks 'Rs 6,000 per month for poor' in states under lockdown

    Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 16, requesting him to order a monthly aide of Rs 6,000 for the economically stressed citizens based in states where the COVID-19 lockdown has been imposed. "The central government should resort to direct cash transfer of Rs 6,000 per month in the bank accounts of all the eligible poor people of the states under lockdown, including the state of West Bengal," said Chowdhury, who is also the Congress' state unit president of Bengal.

    "This will not only mitigate the sufferings of the millions of poor but it is good economics as well because it will have a multiplier effect on the economy," he added. The lockdown, necessitated to curb the pace of virus transmission, has led to "hardship and suffering" for the poor, daily wagers and the marginalised sections of the society, Chowdhury stated in his letter to Modi. "In view of the ongoing pandemic and the lockdowns, such people have been rendered unemployed, resulting in their incomes dwindling and them not being able to provide for and feed their family," he said.

    Chowdhury further added that Congress president Sonia Gandhi has suggested that the Centre should "provide free food grains to the needy" along with Rs 6,000 per month to all unemployed persons. In view of the prevailing condition, the prime minister should give a "serious thought to the suggestion" of Sonia Gandhi, he said.

  • May 17, 2021 / 09:19 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 6.91 lakh people receive jab on May 16, over 18.29 crore shots administered in India so far

    More than 6.91 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on May 16, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report. With that, over 18.29 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far. On May 16, 6.14 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 76,925 people were given their second dose. The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

  • May 17, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Top virologist Shahid Jameel quits COVID-19 panel after criticising Centre’s handling of pandemic

    Senior virologist Shahid Jameel has resigned from a forum of scientific advisers set up by the government to detect variants of the coronavirus. Jameel, chair of the scientific advisory group of the forum known as Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genetics Consortium (INSACOG), resigned from the post weeks after questioning the authorities’ handling of the pandemic, he told news agency Reuters on May 16.

    Jameel, director of the Trivedi School of Biosciences, Ashoka University, declined to give a reason for his resignation. "I am not obliged to give a reason," he said in a text message to the news agency, adding that he quit on May 14. Renu Swarup, the secretary of the Department of Biotechnology that oversees INSACOG, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The government had launched the INSACOG, comprising 10 labs, in the wake of the new strain of the coronavirus being detected in the UK. The overall aim of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 genomics consortium is to monitor the genomic variations in the virus on a regular basis through a multi-laboratory network.

  • May 17, 2021 / 08:59 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | First batch of DRDO's anti-COVID-19 drug 2-DG to be released today

    The first batch of anti-COVID-19 drug 2-DG, developed by the DRDO, will be released on May 17 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, officials said. The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) has approved the oral drug for emergency use as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe coronavirus patients, the defence ministry said earlier this month. The officials said the first batch of the drug will be released by the two ministers at an event at the headquarters of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in New Delhi.

    The ministry, on May 8, said the clinical trials of the drug, 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), showed that it helps in a faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence. The approval of the drug has come at a time when India is grappling with a record-breaking wave of the coronavirus pandemic that has stretched the country's healthcare infrastructure to its limit. "In the ongoing second COVID-19 wave, a large number of patients are facing severe oxygen dependency and need hospitalisation. The drug is expected to save precious lives due to the mechanism of its operation in the infected cells. This also reduces the hospital stay of COVID-19 patients," the ministry had said.

    The anti-COVID therapeutic application of the drug has been developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a leading laboratory of the DRDO, in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) in Hyderabad. The drug comes in powder form in a sachet and is taken orally by dissolving it in water, the ministry said. In efficacy trends, it said, patients treated with 2-DG showed a faster symptomatic cure than the standard of care (SoC) on various endpoints.

