you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | Shops at airports in India to sell PPE kits: Report

These PPE shops at the airports will be operational from June and AAI will make sure that products are available with affordable pricing.

Faizan Javed @Faizanjjshaikh
Image: Reuters

Soon you may get to buy a Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kit while flying from some of the major airports in the country. 

As per a report by The Economic Times, all major airports in India could have such PPE shops which will be set up via Airports Authority of India (AAI) contracts with private parties.

AAI has already invited tenders and this process has already started for several airports such as Amritsar, Pune, Patna, Coimbatore, Agartala airports.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

These shops will be located inside the check-in area, near the departure area or on the city side of the airport, as per the availability of space.

PPE equipment of different categories such as coveralls, face masks, gloves, disposable goggles, and sanitisers as specified by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shall be available at these stores.

These PPE shops at the airports will be operational from June and AAI will make sure that products are available with affordable pricing.

People can pay for these PPE equipment by debit, credit cards, e-wallets and all other popular digital modes of payment.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 13, 2020 11:39 am

tags #AAI #airports #Airports Authority of India #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India

