Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 09:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally October 28: Delhi's COVID-19 tally rises to 3.6 lakh

With more than 16.54 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (8.11 lakh) and Karnataka (8.09 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

Delhi reported 4,853 new cases of the novel coronavirus on October 27, its highest single-day spike, taking its tally to 3.64 lakh.

With over 16.54 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8.00 am on October 28 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Only nine states have reported an increase in active cases, according to the latest update.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 16,54,028 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,11,825 cases

> Karnataka - 8,09,638 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,14,235 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,74,054 cases

India has recorded nearly 80 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.2 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 6.2 lakh are active cases while over 72.5 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10.6 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 27, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands197-1 401922 58
2Andhra Pradesh27300-1470 7779004352 662519 
3Arunachal Pradesh2139-35 12297115 36
4Assam12845-2046 1910302443 914
5Bihar8846-509 2031741232 1065
6Chandigarh65017 1327949 223
7Chhattisgarh21693-400 1560802426 188120 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu48-2 31812
9Delhi278732087 3301122722 635644 
10Goa2384-133 39778345 585
11Gujarat13465-251 1517511238 3695
12Haryana10452298 148503937 175013 
13Himachal Pradesh252110 17998216 298
14Jammu and Kashmir6990-306 84236751 1451
15Jharkhand5474-192 93874506 876
16Karnataka71349-4093 7272987740 1099144 
17Kerala92266-1582 3090327015 137624 
18Ladakh689-2 526246 73
19Madhya Pradesh10353-504 1552321010 2898
20Maharashtra132069-2588 14784967836 43463115 
21Manipur424623 13208151 150
22Meghalaya1411-103 7643172 82
23Mizoram37459 223321 0
24Nagaland186527 682836 33
25Odisha14555-776 2681152010 127213 
26Puducherry3741-17 30153163 588
27Punjab4089-130 123510463 413813 
28Rajasthan15949-284 1720282066 186714 
29Sikkim26217 353467
30Tamil Nadu27734-1534 6755184029 1098327 
31Telangana1791626 2149171451 1319
32Tripura1754-42 28355202 344
33Uttarakhand3865-215 56085422 1007
34Uttar Pradesh26267-385 4408472326 694036 
35West Bengal37172-18 3140033917 660458 
Total#610803-15054 725950958439 120010508 
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 4.3 crore infections and over 11.6 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Oct 28, 2020 09:59 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India

