Coronavirus state-wise tally October 28: Delhi's COVID-19 tally rises to 3.6 lakh

Delhi reported 4,853 new cases of the novel coronavirus on October 27, its highest single-day spike, taking its tally to 3.64 lakh.

With over 16.54 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8.00 am on October 28 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Only nine states have reported an increase in active cases, according to the latest update.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 16,54,028 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,11,825 cases

> Karnataka - 8,09,638 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,14,235 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,74,054 cases

India has recorded nearly 80 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.2 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 6.2 lakh are active cases while over 72.5 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10.6 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 27, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 197 -1 4019 22 58 2 Andhra Pradesh 27300 -1470 777900 4352 6625 19 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2139 -35 12297 115 36 1 4 Assam 12845 -2046 191030 2443 914 6 5 Bihar 8846 -509 203174 1232 1065 7 6 Chandigarh 650 17 13279 49 223 1 7 Chhattisgarh 21693 -400 156080 2426 1881 20 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 48 -2 3181 5 2 9 Delhi 27873 2087 330112 2722 6356 44 10 Goa 2384 -133 39778 345 585 3 11 Gujarat 13465 -251 151751 1238 3695 5 12 Haryana 10452 298 148503 937 1750 13 13 Himachal Pradesh 2521 10 17998 216 298 5 14 Jammu and Kashmir 6990 -306 84236 751 1451 7 15 Jharkhand 5474 -192 93874 506 876 4 16 Karnataka 71349 -4093 727298 7740 10991 44 17 Kerala 92266 -1582 309032 7015 1376 24 18 Ladakh 689 -2 5262 46 73 2 19 Madhya Pradesh 10353 -504 155232 1010 2898 8 20 Maharashtra 132069 -2588 1478496 7836 43463 115 21 Manipur 4246 23 13208 151 150 6 22 Meghalaya 1411 -103 7643 172 82 1 23 Mizoram 374 59 2233 21 0 24 Nagaland 1865 27 6828 36 33 25 Odisha 14555 -776 268115 2010 1272 13 26 Puducherry 3741 -17 30153 163 588 27 Punjab 4089 -130 123510 463 4138 13 28 Rajasthan 15949 -284 172028 2066 1867 14 29 Sikkim 262 17 3534 4 67 2 30 Tamil Nadu 27734 -1534 675518 4029 10983 27 31 Telangana 17916 26 214917 1451 1319 4 32 Tripura 1754 -42 28355 202 344 33 Uttarakhand 3865 -215 56085 422 1007 6 34 Uttar Pradesh 26267 -385 440847 2326 6940 36 35 West Bengal 37172 -18 314003 3917 6604 58 Total# 610803 -15054 7259509 58439 120010 508 *(Including foreign nationals) **(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 4.3 crore infections and over 11.6 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.