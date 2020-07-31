App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Stock Trading Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on August 1 and 2, from 10am to 1pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2020 10:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally July 31: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu near 2.4 lakh

With more than 4.1 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (2.3 lakh), Delhi (1.3 lakh), Andhra Pradesh (1.3 lakh) Karnataka (1.1 lakh).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded more than 16.3 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 35,747 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. Of these, 5.4 lakh are active cases while 10.5 lakh have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 31 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Close

With more than 4.1 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (2.3 lakh), Delhi (1.3 lakh), Andhra Pradesh (1.3 lakh) Karnataka (1.1 lakh).

related news

Across the country, over 6 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on July 30, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
No.
Name of State / UT
Active Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands2664120142
2Andhra Pradesh692525481600244618128168
3Arunachal Pradesh654768271503
4Assam9233862290801248942
5Bihar1684513633135010302824
6Chandigarh35526473614
7Chhattisgarh2789665921285513
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu39418668202
9Delhi10743271197241091393629
10Goa165794005221423
11Gujarat1379325844074879241822
12Haryana6497301273409204174
13Himachal Pradesh11054813875514
14Jammu and Kashmir7662871184252036517
15Jharkhand588816041761411035
16Karnataka697082252466943793223083
17Kerala1007429012159794702
18Ladakh2771610941471
19Madhya Pradesh8454972165772385714
20Maharashtra1484542021248615886014729266
21Manipur8291016723344
22Meghalaya5881621035
23Mizoram1749234190
24Nagaland93623625305
25Odisha104633861974680716910
26Puducherry129236195884481
27Punjab4577205105092963709
28Rajasthan110973522838581666313
29Sikkim3952214161
30Tamil Nadu579624721781785295383897
31Telengana156409774457282150513
32Tripura172363296228421
33Uttarakhand2993103996185764
34Uttar Pradesh32649265246803996158757
35West Bengal19900248462562140153646
Total#5453181707610578053722335747779
*(Includes foreign nationals)
**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 1.72 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 6.69 lakh people have died so far.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Jul 31, 2020 10:01 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.