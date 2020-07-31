Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 31, 2020 08:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio goes into home quarantine
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to over 15.8 lakh. India’s recovery rate now stands at 64.4 percent.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 130th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 15,83,792 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 34,968 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 64.4 percent. Globally, there have been over 1.72 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 6.69 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in Nagaland LIVE updates | Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio goes into home quarantine
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has quarantined himself at his home after a few staffers of his residential complex have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said yesterday.
The residential complex is being sanitised and all the standard operating procedures are being followed, they said. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus vaccine LIVE updates | Won't profit from COVID-19 vaccine in pandemic: AstraZeneca
Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has repeated its promise to not profit from a COVID-19 vaccine during the pandemic as it reported it was on track with late-stage trials for the treatment. Such promises were boosted by strong sales across its range of treatments during lockdown.
The cost of making the vaccine, which was developed by Oxford University, is expected to be offset by funding from the governments.
Read more here
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Herd immunity can't be strategic choice or option in India, says health ministry
Given the size of India's population, herd immunity "cannot be a strategic choice or option", the health ministry said yesterday as it urged people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour till a vaccine is developed.
At a press briefing, when asked whether India was approaching herd immunity against the coronavirus infection, Officer on Special Duty in the Health Ministry Rajesh Bhushan replied that herd immunity is a kind of indirect protection from an infectious disease like COVID-19.
Read more here
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | COVID-19 death toll mounts to 1,536 in West Bengal with 46 more fatalities
West Bengal reported 46 COVID-19 fatalities yesterday, the highest number of single-day deaths so far, pushing the toll to 1,536, the health department said. The state's caseload shot up to 67,692 with a record 2,434 fresh cases, it said in a bulletin.
The number of active cases in the state stood at 19,900. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus LIVE updates | WHO warns partying youngsters not to 'let down guard' on COVID-19
Young people letting down their guard to enjoy the summer holidays are partly driving a spike in new COVID-19 cases in some countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) said yesterday.
A fresh jump in cases in parts of Europe, the United States and Asia has fuelled fears of a second wave of new coronavirus infections, and prompted some countries to impose new restrictions on travel.
Read more here
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | Record 2,112 new COVID-19 cases push Assam's tally to 38,407
Assam reported 2,112 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, the highest single-day spike so far, pushing the tally to 38,407, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Assam now has 9,230 active COVID-19 cases, while a total of 29,080 patients, including 1,248 people during the day, have been discharged. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 15,83,792. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 10,20,582 patients have recovered, 34,968 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 5,28,242. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 1.72 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 6.69 lakh.
With over 44.43 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 130th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. Guidelines for ‘Unlock 3.0’, which begins tomorrow (August 1), have been announced. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.