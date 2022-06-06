English
    Coding to dancing, Indians turn teachers on YouTube and world is taking notes

    News18
    June 06, 2022 / 01:28 PM IST
    Representative image


    It’s now a widely established fact that Indian people teaching the world on YouTube are the real MVPs. Don’t believe us? You need only go on YouTube to come upon scores of videos where Indians can be seen teaching everything from Math to coding to people from all over the world. For instance, one Mr Kishore’s introduction to C++ video uploaded in 2017 has over 10 lakh views on YouTube and over 700 learners profusely thanking him. Even though coding does seem to be something of a theme here, don’t mistake them for- as pop culture calls them- a “bunch of nerds". They can teach you French and dance moves with the same élan.

    Also consider Pavan Lalwani sharing a whole beginner’s guide to MS Excel.


    This guy, who is younger than most of us, is also smarter than most of us. He teaches you Physics on YouTube. His video from last year has had over 1 lakh viewers.


    This Python course runs over 10 hours.


    In fact, it has gone to the extent of becoming a cultural phenomenon of sorts.

    As for within the country itself, the education landscape has witnessed a tectonic shift this past year with the impact of the pandemic and the devastating second wave that hit closer to home. As schools and colleges across the country were suddenly bereft of the usual student chatter and in-person classroom lectures, India embraced a new age of remote learning with noteworthy speed and commitment. Curriculums were tweaked almost overnight, teachers upskilled, and students adapted to the ‘new normal’.

