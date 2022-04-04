CNG prices hiked in Delhi NCR, check new rates effective from today

CNG price hike (Representative image: Reuters)

Indraprastha Gas (IGL) has hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 64.11 per kg. The new price will come into effect from April 4.

IGL retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the national capital. As per details on the company’s website, CNG retail prices with effect from 6 am on April 4 are as follows:

NCT of Delhi – Rs 64.11 per Kg

Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad – Rs 66.68 per Kg

Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli – Rs 71.36 per Kg

Gurugram – Rs 72.45 per Kg

Rewari – Rs 74.58 per Kg

Karnal and Kaithal – Rs 72.78 per Kg

Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur – Rs 75.90 per Kg

Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand – Rs 74.39 per kg

The last CNG price rise prior to April 4 was on April 1 when there was a 80 paise per kg hike. On that day, piped cooking gas rates were also increased by Rs 5 per cubic metre on the back of India’s government raising input natural gas prices to record levels.

Domestic PNG price was also increased by Rs 5 per Standard Cubic Metre (SCM) on April 1, partially covering the hike in input gas cost, the company said. The applicable price in Delhi would be Rs 41.61/SCM (including VAT). For Ghaziabad and Noida, the domestic PNG price has been increased by Rs 5.85 to Rs 41.71/SCM.

The increase comes on the back of a surge in gas prices globally. IGL sources natural gas from domestic fields as well as buys imported LNG. LNG in the spot or current market touched record highs in recent months and on March 31 the government raised the price of gas produced from local fields to a record $6.10 per million British thermal unit from $2.9.

This has pushed costs for IGL, necessitating the price hikes, industry sources said. CNG prices have gone up by about Rs 8.50 per kg this year alone.

The last two increases in CNG and PNG prices follow a Rs 6.40 per litre hike in petrol and diesel prices in less than two weeks and an Rs 50 per cylinder raise in the cooking gas LPG rates. In Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, CNG will cost Rs 63.38 per kg, while in Gurugram the price is Rs 69.17 per kg.

Prices vary from city to city depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT. A record 137-day hiatus in petrol and diesel price revision ended on March 22. On the same day, the price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder was increased to Rs 949.50 in the national capital. In some places, the LPG price has touched Rs 1,000.