    China's aggressive actions caused India to join Quad: Mike Pompeo

    The bilateral relationship came under severe strain following the deadly clash in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh in June, 2020.

    PTI
    January 26, 2023 / 06:40 AM IST

    Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has claimed that India, which has charted an independent course on foreign policy, was forced to change its strategic posture and join the four-nation Quad grouping due to China's aggressive actions.

    India and China are locked in a lingering border standoff in eastern Ladakh for over 31 months.

    India has maintained that the bilateral relationship cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border area.