China releases video of Galwan Valley attacks ahead of military talks

Ahead of the military commanders meeting on February 20, to de-escalate tensions at the Line of Actual Control, China has started a psy-war in which it released a video of Galwan Valley clashes on social media accusing the Indian Army of being aggressive and leading to the clash.

The Indian Army didn't react to the video of the clash released by China and maintained silence over the issue.



The video was released on a private news organization in China thereafter it went viral. The video is of the clashes between Indian and Chinese troops.

It is after long that China has released a video of the clash which took place on June 15 last year. India had lost 20 soldiers and China claims that they have four casualties. China, for the first time, has released the names of their soldiers killed in the clashes on Friday.

The video was released just ahead of a meeting between India and China's military delegates on Saturday for the tenth round of talks to discuss disengagement at other friction points at Line of Actual Control. The meeting is scheduled at 10 am at Moldo on the Chinese side.

The Corps Commanders are likely to discuss other friction areas such as Hot Springs, Gogra and the 900 square-km Depsang plains.