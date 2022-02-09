CBSE to conduct term-2 board exams for class 10, 12 from April 26

Representative image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the term-2 exams for class 10th and 12th students from April 26, 2022, the education body said in a statement issued on February 9.

The examinations will be conducted in offline mode, the CBSE said, adding that the datesheet will be released soon.

The decision to conduct the exams from April 26 onwards was taken after considering the current COVID-19 situation in the country - the infection rate has dropped in most states - and holding discussions with various stakeholders, the board's examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

Notably, the tests conducted during the term-1 exams, held between November and December last year, were also conducted in the written-format.

The board exams for the academic year 2021-22 were conducted in two parts due to the uncertainty arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CBSE, in its circular announcing the term-2 examination from April 26, said the "pattern of the question paper will be same as that of sample question papers hosted on the board's website".

The students enrolled for the examination will have to appear at the allotted examination centres for their respective subjects, the board added, noting that the method of allotting the exam centres will be the same as done in the preceding years.

The CBSE has also warned students about the fake datesheet messages that are circulated on social media. Any information relating to the exams should be verified through the board's website, it said.