    ICSE, ISC semester 1 results are out and the memes are Twitter gold

    ICSE and ISC Semester 1 results are out and the memes on Twitter will keep you hooked.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 07, 2022 / 04:25 PM IST
    ICSE and ISC semester 1 results have been declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate of Examinations today.

    ICSE and ISC semester 1 results have been declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate of Examinations (CISCE) today and as expected Twitter was flooded with memes. CBSE and state boards have not announced results yet. Students were disappointed especially because the results were announced on Rose Day – one of the many occasions leading to Valentine’s Day on February 14. This year, the CBSE and CISCE will hold board exams in two semesters due to the pandemic.

    No student will be declared pass or fail just yet. Students who score below 33 percent in the first semester will have to make up for the lost scores in semester 2 to pass. The final result will include marks of both semesters.

    Check out some memes on Twitter on ICSE, ISC results:









    Examinations for the first semester were held in December. The second semester exams will be held in March-April this year. The board has also issued computer generated report cards this year which the students will have to download. Semester 1 physical marksheets will not be issued from schools or the Board.
    first published: Feb 7, 2022 04:25 pm
