CBSE 2020 Class 10, 12 update: With academic clock ticking, students worry about curriculum, exams

Merely seven months are left before Delhi’s Preeti Agnihotri gives her CBSE Class 10 board examinations and she is not sure what would be the exact syllabus. Her school began online classes from April 2020 but has not yet provided details on the academic calendar.

“We have live classes but it is not exactly similar to a regular school day. The worry is that the school may not be able to complete the academic portion within the next few months. I am hoping that the syllabus is reduced,” she said.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has led to the suspension of physical classes across India, but the biggest question among students, parents and teachers is whether the syllabus for CBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations would be reduced.



In view of the current circumstances and after receiving a lot of requests from parents and teachers, we are contemplating the option of reduction in the syllabus and instructional hours for the coming academic year.@SanjayDhotreMP @HRDMinistry @PIB_India @MIB_India

— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 9, 2020

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishan had said on June 9 that the ministry is contemplating an option of reduction in the syllabus and instructional hours for the 2020-21 academic year.

However, a month after this announcement a final decision is yet to be taken for the students. This is particularly crucial for students in CBSE Class 10th and CBSE class 12th as their higher education prospects and future career depends on their performance in the board examination.

Who is responsible?

Government bodies seem to be still unsure about the way forward and could be passing the buck.

Responding to a query by Moneycontrol, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said this decision (on reduction in the syllabus) will be taken by NCERT.

But NCERT did not respond to a query sent by Moneycontrol.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is an autonomous organisation involved in assisting and advising the central and state governments on policies and programmes for qualitative improvement in school education including the curriculum. CBSE-affiliated schools use NCERT textbooks for imparting education.

Sources told Moneycontrol that the human resource development (HRD) ministry has to take a final call on this matter.

Incidentally, on June 5 CBSE Chairman Manoj Ahuja during an Ashoka University virtual conference said the board is working on rationalising the curriculum to make up for the academic loss caused by COVID-19 outbreak and that the reduced syllabus will be ready in a month’s time.

He had said that sudden changes cannot be brought into the education system since it would bring uncertainty and create confusion.

The reality, however, is that there is a high level of anxiety among students and teachers.

The vice-principal of a Mumbai-based CBSE school said the institution is continuing with the regular syllabus but is unable to conduct regular classes.

“Not all students have proper access to internet and laptops. Hence, we are not able to conduct classes daily. For Class X and XII students, we are trying to hold additional classes whenever possible over the weekend to complete the syllabus on time. However, it would not be possible to complete the entire portion,” she added.

Nisha Abraham, the parent of a Class X CBSE student Jennifer agrees. She explained that her daughter’s school barely has classes three days in a week. Jennifer is preparing for a software engineering specialisation in her higher education and has already started coaching for entrance examinations.

“How will the syllabus be completed on time. Shouldn’t the board have announced the reduced syllabus by now? What happens if the school is not able to complete the portion? It is my daughter’s academic future that is at risk,” she added.

The HRD ministry has invited suggestions from the concerned stakeholders on the reduction of the syllabus on social media. So far, most of the suggestions seek a reduction in the syllabus by 30-45 percent, especially for Class 10th and Class 12th.

It is likely that the final academic calendar will be released by the end of July 2020. Till then, the uncertainty continues.