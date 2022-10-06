Canada asks Indian students not to start working before course commences, issues guidelines

Representational image

The Candian government has issued new guidelines for Indian students and has asked them not to start working before their course commences in the foreign land. In the latest tweet, the High Commission of Canada said, “you can only start working when your study program has started."

Further, students going to Canada this fall/winter term will have to undergo verification on arrival. A border services officer will review their documents. “Be prepared to show that your DLI has allowed you to arrive late OR that you have received a deferral," the official tweet read.

“Please note that while some study permits allow you to work in Canada, you can only start working when your study program has started, not before," it added.

The notice comes after a large number of students were found to have submitted fake documents for their study visas abroad.

Meanwhile, recently, the Indian government has also issued an advisory for Indian students studying and living in Canada after a rise in hate crimes against Indians, specifically Hindus.

Stating that there has been a “sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence, and anti-India activities in Canada", the Ministry of External Affairs has asked Indian citizens, especially students to register at the official Indian Embassy websites to ensure the fastest contact with the government in case of any emergency.

India on Sunday condemned the vandalism at a recently unveiled park named ‘Shri Bhagavad Gita’ in Canada’s Brampton and urged the authorities to investigate and take prompt action against the perpetrators of the hate crime. Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown on Sunday confirmed the vandalism at the park and said that Canada has “zero tolerance" for such attacks.

Canada is one of the top choices for Indian students studying abroad.

Every year lakhs of Indian students fly to study abroad. In 2019, over 5.86 lakh Indians flew abroad to study. As of June 2022, more than 2.45 lakh students have already taken off to study abroad. Apart from the usual destinations namely USA, UK, Canada and Australia, newer locations, including Germany, the Phillippines, Russia, and Singapore, are emerging as preferred study hubs for Indian students, as per the government data.