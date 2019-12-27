CAA-NRC protests: MP Police infuriated with UP cops for blaming them of vandalism

A video showing policemen vandalising property has emerged amid the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens. Given that Uttar Pradesh was among the states where clashes between the police and protesters took place, people were quick to assume it was the UP Police who can be seen in the video clip.

However, not one to accept any allegation that has not been corroborated, the police force in Uttar Pradesh stated that it was the Madhya Pradesh police in the video, only to invite the central Indian state's wrath.

In the viral video, some policemen wearing anti-riot gear can be seen ravaging property at an unverified time and location. Some among those sharing the video on social media claimed that the incident took place in Uttar Pradesh.

That’s when UP Police jumped in to save their own back and clarified from the Twitter handle (@UPPViralCheck) that: “The incident shown in the video is not related to @UPPolice, it is a video of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh."

However, the attribution was not only junked by the cops in Jabalpur but also infuriated them. While it is true that the city has been witnessing violence with the onslaught of the anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests. It was alleged that the protesters had pelted stones at the police, sparking further violence.

Countering UP Police’s allegation, Amit Singh, the superintendent of Jabalpur, said they possess many similar videos where the UP Police can be seen vandalising property. He added such videos start circulating at times when the law and order situation is tense, making it all the more important to verify the authenticity of such content.

The Superintendent, however, promised to punish the offenders if it is established that it was MP Police in the video.

According to a News 18 report, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bala Bachchan also hopes to start an inquiry into the incident.