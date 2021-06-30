MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ‘Rural markets & the role of commodity derivatives in managing price risk’ on July 2, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

CA Exam 2021: SC says opt-out scheme to be applicable to all those affected by COVID-19

The apex court said in its order that if this is certified by a medical practitioner, he/she need not submit an RT-PCR report. Further, it said that if examination centre is changed at the last minute, the candidate should be allowed to opt out.

Moneycontrol News
June 30, 2021 / 12:52 PM IST

The Supreme Court (SC) on June 30 said students who have suffered from COVID-19 or have family members suffering from the virus should be given an opt-out option for the CA Exam 2021 on July 5 by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

These students under the old and new course will be allowed to give the exam in the next slot in November 2021.

The apex court said in its order that if this is certified by a medical practitioner, he/she need not submit an RT-PCR report. Further, it said if the examination centre is changed at the last minute, the candidate should be allowed to opt-out.

During the hearing, senior advocate Ramji Srinivasan appearing for ICAI said that students suffering from the virus and residing in containment zones will be allowed to opt-out of the exam.

In a note on June 29, ICAI had told SC that it will give an opt-out option to students writing the CA Exam 2021 on July 5 for COVID-19 related medical reasons. This includes students under the old syllabus and new syllabus who are down with COVID-19 or reeling under the impact of its after effects.

Close

Related stories

Candidates will have to present relevant documents from medical practitioners and an RT-PCR rest report for this purpose.

This was after SC had asked the ICAI to present a detailed note on the opt-out option and how the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the July exam will be conducted.

ICAI had said in its note that all exam centres will have adequate social distancing maintained. Masks will be compulsory and examination functionaries have to carry a green (no risk) status on the Aarogya Setu mobile application.

It added that only schools, colleges and academic institutions have been selected as exam halls. Banquets and marriage halls have not been chosen for this purpose.

SC reiterated that the exams would not be postponed and that it would pass a final order on matter of opting-out on June 30.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #CA exam #CA Exam 2021 #exam
first published: Jun 30, 2021 12:52 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the COVID-19 claim hiccups you can avoid

Simply Save | Know the COVID-19 claim hiccups you can avoid

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.