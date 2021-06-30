CA Exam 2021: SC says opt-out scheme to be applicable to all those affected by COVID-19

The Supreme Court (SC) on June 30 said students who have suffered from COVID-19 or have family members suffering from the virus should be given an opt-out option for the CA Exam 2021 on July 5 by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

These students under the old and new course will be allowed to give the exam in the next slot in November 2021.

The apex court said in its order that if this is certified by a medical practitioner, he/she need not submit an RT-PCR report. Further, it said if the examination centre is changed at the last minute, the candidate should be allowed to opt-out.

During the hearing, senior advocate Ramji Srinivasan appearing for ICAI said that students suffering from the virus and residing in containment zones will be allowed to opt-out of the exam.

In a note on June 29, ICAI had told SC that it will give an opt-out option to students writing the CA Exam 2021 on July 5 for COVID-19 related medical reasons. This includes students under the old syllabus and new syllabus who are down with COVID-19 or reeling under the impact of its after effects.

Candidates will have to present relevant documents from medical practitioners and an RT-PCR rest report for this purpose.

This was after SC had asked the ICAI to present a detailed note on the opt-out option and how the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the July exam will be conducted.

ICAI had said in its note that all exam centres will have adequate social distancing maintained. Masks will be compulsory and examination functionaries have to carry a green (no risk) status on the Aarogya Setu mobile application.

It added that only schools, colleges and academic institutions have been selected as exam halls. Banquets and marriage halls have not been chosen for this purpose.

SC reiterated that the exams would not be postponed and that it would pass a final order on matter of opting-out on June 30.