you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BSEB 10th Result 2020 | Bihar Board results announced: Here is how you can check yours

The students who appeared in the Board exam can check their results on official websites: The students who appeared in the Board exam can check their results on official websites: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, bsebresult.online, biharboard.online

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Bihar Board Class 10th results.

The Bihar Board class 10 students have been waiting for their results for the past two weeks as the BSEB reportedly hinted at releasing the result almost a fortnight ago. However, their wait now comes to an end as the BSEB  has officially announced the matric results for class 10 Bihar Board students.

The students who appeared in the Board exam can check their results on official websites:

> biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
> bsebresult.online

> biharboard.online

In 2020, over 15.29 lakh candidates have appeared for the Bihar Board matric exam. Last year, the number of students who had appeared in the examination was over 16.35 lakh and the pass percentage recorded was at 80.73 percent. This year, the pass percentage is expected to go higher, the report suggested.

The BSEB result for class 12 has already been declared in March. The result showed the overall pass percentage from the science stream was 77.39, in commerce 93.26 and in arts stream, the pass percentage was 81.44, as per the report.



First Published on May 26, 2020 12:33 pm

tags #Bihar #bihar board 10th result #Bihar board 10th result 2020 #Bihar Board 2020 result #Bihar Board BSEB #Bihar Board result #BSEB 10th result #BSEB 10th result 2020 #BSEB 2020 #BSEB 2020 result #BSEB result #Current Affairs #education #India

