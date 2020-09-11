Bihar elections | Will back Chirag’s decision on alliance: says 'unwell' Paswan

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on September 11 said since he was unwell, he would back any decision taken by his son Chirag Paswan, who has taken complete charge of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), on forming a political alliance in poll-bound Bihar.

Paswan, 74, revealed in a series of tweets that he was hospitalised with illness for some time now.

“There was no laxity in the work. I kept serving the country as food minister and made every effort to ensure food reaches on time everywhere during the coronavirus pandemic,” the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution wrote.

The LJP founder said earlier he was not in favour of hospitalisation, but agreed after his son insisted that he get treated.

“I am happy that my son Chirag is with me at this time and is doing all possible service. Apart from taking care of me, he has been fulfilling his responsibilities towards the party too,” the senior Paswan wrote on Twitter without specifying the illness.

Sources said he was suffering from a heart ailment.

Led by Chirag Paswan, the LJP has been at odds with Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United (JDU) Chief Nitish Kumar over several issues including Kumar’s recent decision to join hands with former chief minister of Bihar Jitan Ram Manjhi.

On September 7, the LJP’s Bihar parliamentary board meeting decided to push back the decision on whether to contest the upcoming assembly elections in the state with Nitish Kumar-led JDU or against it. The board authorised Chirag Paswan, the party’s national president, to take a final call on the issue.

The meeting also decided on a list of 143 probable candidates, which will soon be sent for final approval to the party’s Central Parliamentary Board.

“I stand firmly with every decision of his (Chirag). I am confident that with his youthful thinking, Chirag will take the party and Bihar to new heights,” Paswan said.

Both the JDU and the LJP are part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance at the Centre. While the Bharatiya Janata Party and the JDU are partners in Bihar, the LJP is not part of the Nitish Kumar government in the state.