Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates: BJP drives NDA to victory; RJD emerges as single-largest party
Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The NDA held on to its lead over MGB to pass the 122-seat 'magic figure' in the early hours of November 11. However, Tejashwi Yadav's RJD emerged as the single-largest party.
Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The NDA is set to retain power in the state of Bihar after holding on to its lead over the Mahagathbandhan. The BJP-led alliance passed the 122-seat 'magic figure' before dawn on November 11. However, the RJD emerged as the single-largest party. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led ‘Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan)’ had taken on the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprising Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other smaller political outfits. The Mahagathbandhan, which had projected RJD leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate, also includes the Congress and other smaller parties. Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which is an NDA component at the Centre, had fought the polls separately. Yet, the LJP mainly fielded candidates against the JD(U), not the BJP. Polling to elect a new 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly was held in three phases between October 28 and November 7, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Status of key candidates:Tejashwi Yadav and his brother Tej Pratap Yadav both won their respective seats. Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi also retained his constituency despite an early scare during counting. While former union minister Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha lost his debut electoral contest, shooter-turned-politician Shreyasi Singh won.
NDA wins cliffhanger, RJD single-largest party
Status of key candidates
The battle: NDA vs MGB
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Result: LIVE Updates
Bihar Election Result 2020: Here's a list of key candidates who won or lost
Bihar Election Result 2020: As the counting of votes has concluded, here's a look at how the key candidates of major parties fared at the polls.
Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party ended up winning one of the 143 seats it contested. However, the party candidates, who largely contested where the Janata Dal (United) had fielded is candidates, managed to get over 5.7 percent votes, data from the Election Commission suggest.
In the process, the LJP damaged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) by cutting into its votes in at least 28 seats.
Read: Chirag Paswan's LJP wins only 1 seat, deals a blow to JD(U) tally
Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | A tweet by former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh calling on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to join “socialists and secular” forces and not led British-era “divide and rule” policy thrive.
Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Last night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed NDA’s success in Bihar’s polls, even as votes were still being counted. In a series of tweets in Hindi, PM Modi said every voter in Bihar has reiterated to the world how democracy is strengthened.
A record number of those with poor backgrounds and women came out to vote for the NDA, PM Modi said.
Read: Democracy has won again in Bihar, says PM Modi
Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | What we know so far:
> BJP and JD(U)’s NDA retained power in the state after winning 125 seats.
> The result defied most major exit poll projections that had predicted a loss for the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led led alliance in the state.
> Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD emerged as the single-largest party, just as it had in 2015. The MGB or the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ won 110 seats.
> Chirag Paswan’s LJP won just one seat, but it managed to significantly dent JD(U)’s chances in many constituencies.
> Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM and Mukesh Sahani’s VIP clinched five and four seats, respectively. This may have hurt MGB.
Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda and the party’s Bihar in-charge Bhupendra Yadav were among the BJP leaders to call the verdict and thank the people of the state for voting NDA to power even before the final numbers came in.
The results, marred by controversies with RJD and the Left parties crying foul, defied projections by most of major exit polls predicting a defeat for the ruling NDA.
Read: Nitish Kumar-led NDA wins cliffhanger, RJD single-largest party
Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | The Nitish Kumar-led NDA cantered to a close win in the assembly election, securing another five-year term in power. Kumar will continue his tenure as the longest serving chief minister of Bihar, adding to his 15-year stewardship of the state. Here’s a quick look at how the counting unfolded.
Read: Highlights of a whirlwind counting day that ended in NDA victory
Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Status of key candidates:
Former deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and his brother Tej Pratap Yadav both won their respective seats.
Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi also retained his constituency despite an early scare during counting. While former union minister Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha lost his debut electoral contest, shooter-turned-politician Shreyasi Singh won.
Check the full list of winners – by constituency
Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | The battle recap: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led ‘Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan)’ had taken on the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprising Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other smaller political outfits.
The Mahagathbandhan, which had projected RJD leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate, also includes the Congress and other smaller parties.
Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which is an NDA component at the Centre, had fought the polls separately. Yet, the LJP mainly fielded candidates against the JD(U), not the BJP.
Polling to elect a new 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly was held in three phases between October 28 and November 7, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE updates of the 2020 Bihar Assembly election result and its aftermath. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to retain power in the state of Bihar after holding on to its lead over the Mahagathbandhan. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance passed the 122-seat 'magic figure' before dawn today. However, former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) emerged as the single-largest party. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.