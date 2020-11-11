Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates: BJP drives NDA to victory; RJD emerges as single-largest party

Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The NDA is set to retain power in the state of Bihar after holding on to its lead over the Mahagathbandhan. The BJP-led alliance passed the 122-seat 'magic figure' before dawn on November 11. However, the RJD emerged as the single-largest party. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led ‘Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan)’ had taken on the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprising Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other smaller political outfits. The Mahagathbandhan, which had projected RJD leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate, also includes the Congress and other smaller parties. Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which is an NDA component at the Centre, had fought the polls separately. Yet, the LJP mainly fielded candidates against the JD(U), not the BJP. Polling to elect a new 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly was held in three phases between October 28 and November 7, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Status of key candidates:

Tejashwi Yadav and his brother Tej Pratap Yadav both won their respective seats. Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi also retained his constituency despite an early scare during counting. While former union minister Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha lost his debut electoral contest, shooter-turned-politician Shreyasi Singh won.