Bihar Elections 2020: With an electoral sledgehammer, Hindutva outclasses the once-powerful caste system

In his 1931 essay, titled Seven Shackles of the Hindu Society, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, who popularised the term Hindutva but was not its inventor, outlined the parameters of a casteless society.

Savarkar believed that heredity as a determinant of talent and intellect was erroneous and an individual’s environment was what shapes his character and conduct. Taking a radical stand against those scriptural injunctions, which advocated caste, he said fossilising oneself to them was `idiocy.’

Savarkar’s line became the yardstick of uniting the Hindus, a religious tradition with no unifying structure and no universally accepted set of religious texts. Adopted and acknowledged by Hindu nationalists of the day, including the RSS that had come into being a few years earlier in 1925, its roots went back deeper into the 19th century Hindu reform movements like the Arya Samaj, many of which believed that the lack of unity among the Hindus, given the innumerable castes, among other factors, was the main reason for their subjugation over the millennia.

Given this background, and the foreground of the BJP’s euphoric victories on Tuesday - in Bihar, it reached an all-time high of 72 assembly seats of the 110 contested (until reports last came in); it had won 41 out of the 59 by-elections in seven out of 11 states (including UP), had steamrolled the Congress everywhere including MP and Gujarat and made impressive gains in distant Manipur, the question to ask is this: has Hindutva finally trumped the all-powerful caste factor in Indian politics?

While the upper caste Hindus, the traditional backers of the BJP, are dominant in the party, the fact is the saffron outfit has all-round support. The all-powerful Other Backward Castes (OBC) has among its rank Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself and last year, the PM met 43 OBC MPs at his residence during a Parliament session.

In 2019, the BJP won 71 out of the 130 reserved seats in the Lok Sabha compared to 67 in 2014. Of the 84 Dalit seats, the BJP won 46, an improvement of four over 2014 while it cornered 31 of the 47 Scheduled Tribe seats, as compared to 27 in 2014.

Is Savarkar’s central theme, propounded seven-eight decades ago, finding its resonance now in the persona of Prime Minister Narendra Modi? Given the economic downturn, the highest unemployment figures over the last few decades, the grave anomalies governing the system, the Corona-driven deaths, the cry of the migrant labour, all seemed like ideal recipes to make a massive dent in the saffron bastion. Far from it, as the results have revealed.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy says Hindutva is a huge force multiplier. "Hindutva is a driving force. It has beaten the caste system, as these and earlier elections have demonstrated. The only caveat I would add is that if accompanied by good economic performance, it is a sure-fire winner,” he told this writer.

So, what about the current economic mess, reportedly among the worst in living memory? "You can see the price that Nitish Kumar has paid for it. His seats have been halved. The state’s economy is in doldrums. In addition, the chief minister backed out of his commitment to construct the Sita temple at Sitamarhi in Bihar. It was a huge affront. Even a mediocre economic performance coupled with Hindutva would have been a potent factor,” says Swamy.

To be sure, the BJP itself has moved away from the rank upper-caste Hindu outfit it was in the heyday of its earlier avatar as the Jan Sangh. In recent times, it has mobilised an impressive Hindu collective comprising Dalits and marginalised OBCs under its flag. This political unity of Hindus could well be the emancipatory project that liberates marginalised communities from narrow caste identities and promises them a respectable share in state power, which the party has undertaken in the last decade or more.

Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, founder of the RSS, was an admirer of Savarkar. He advocated a Hinduism where hierarchies were of marginal significance. ``We must behave with equal affection to all Hindu brothers, without any feeling of inferiority and or superiority,” he said in a noting. Balasaheb Deoras, the third sarsanghchalak of the RSS, launched a more activist phase of the organisation in the late 1970s by publicly attacking caste hierarchies.

"There is no doubt that good governance, as shown by our prime minister has the power to throw the caste system out of the window. And he has demonstrated it in no uncertain terms. Without linking it to Savarkar, I can say that Prime Minister Modi comes from a different culture where the caste system has no role to play. Performance is the only criteria,” BJP Rajya Sabha MP, Rakesh Sinha, told this writer.

The BJP’s critics, however, claim that the party has mobilised specific caste groups within the Dalits and the OBCs against the existing political domination of certain castes. In UP, for instance, they have openly engaged with the Rajbhar, Pasi, Dhobi and Khatik castes as a counter block to defeat the Jatav-led Bahujan Samaj Party. Against the dominant Yadavs, it has pushed Mauryas, Kurmis and Lodhs as the leading flag bearers of backward caste revolution.

While Hindutva has certainly played a dominant part in the country’s politics in the last three decades or so, it has been boosted in no measure by the utter lack of alternatives. Its main rival Congress is in total disarray while regional parties are too caught up in their states to impact proceedings at the Centre. Points out journalist and author, Urmilesh: "Like there was once a Congress system, there is now a BJP system. The Congress had the Jana Sangh, the Socialists and other assorted parties as important opposition in the Parliament. Today the BJP has none. The Mandal Commission and the strong regional parties it spawned, have come to an end and the Congress is in shambles. Hindutva is no more than part of the lexicon of the ruling party.” Well, that is certainly a good reason the non-BJP outfits to get their act together. At the moment, though, that seems a pretty tall order.