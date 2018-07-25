App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 03:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BEST bus ticket sales witness monthly drop of Rs 11 crore in 2017-18

The dip in ticket sales, estimated to be around 11 percent, is attributed to poor bus frequency and shrinking of fleet by at least 20 percent

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a major jolt to BEST Undertaking, its bus service has witnessed a dip of around 11 crore per month in the last financial year.

The overall earnings by ticket sales of BEST buses has reduced to Rs 1,051 crore in 2017-18, down by Rs 130 crore from Rs 1,181 crore in 2016-17, reports The Times of India, stating data released by the department. The dip in ticket sales, estimated to be around 11 percent, is attributed to poor bus frequency and shrinking of fleet by at least 20 percent.

The decline in revenue is followed by reduction in passenger count. While BEST attracted around 27 lakh passengers a day in December 2017, the number fell to 25 lakh in February this year, BEST committee member Sunil Ganacharya told the publication.

However, BEST is considering measures to reverse migration of passengers, who has switched from BEST to other modes of transport such as share taxis and auto rickshaws. As a part of this, announcements are made on megaphones outside railway stations about bus routes available to commercial hubs and thickly populated residential areas, BEST general manager Surendrakumar Bagde said.

related news

The transport undertaking has also introduced new non-AC buses and hybrid buses, as well as a new route connecting WEH Metro station to BKC has also been started a few weeks ago, in order to woo passengers.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 03:00 pm

tags #BEST #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.