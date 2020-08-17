Banks record increase in digital transactions as customers maintain distance from branches

The novel coronavirus pandemic has led to a massive surge in digital transactions as customers maintain their distance from bank branches. Data from leading lenders confirms the trend.

The share of alternative channels in the total transactions for State Bank of India increased to 93 percent in the first quarter ended June 30 from 90 percent in the same period last year, SBI executive said as per a report by Hindu BusinessLine.

"We are seeing a lot of traction in the bank’s technology platform, YONO," he said.

Similarly, for ICICI Bank, more than 90 percent of savings account transactions in the first quarter came through digital channels. The share was 87 percent during the same period last year.

"We have been able to connect to over four lakh customers on a daily basis using cloud telephony and voice bots to counsel them on using technology," said Rakesh Jha, CFO, ICICI Bank.

For Axis Bank, the market share in UPI transactions stood at 19 percent for the first quarter, while quarterly transactions were up 163 percent year-on-year.

In addition to the savings bank transactions, Axis Bank has also seen increased traction in other areas. The share of digital channels in sourcing fixed deposits and personal loan disbursements stood at 75 percent and 65 percent, respectively.

“COVID-19 has had almost the same positive impact as demonetisation," said Prabhu Ram, Managing Director and Group CEO of Payswiff, a payment transaction solution provider.

"Even the traditional payments, like payments to milkman and paperboy have gone digital now because people fear touching currency notes," Ram added.

Digital payments in the country should touch 1.5 billion transactions a day if they keep growing at the current rate and the Reserve Bank of India is putting in place systems to support the growth, a top official of the central bank had said.

As many as 100 million digital transactions were being recorded daily in the country against 120 million reported before the coronavirus outbreak, said P Vasudevan, chief general manager, department of payments and settlement systems at the Reserve Bank of India.

“For context, in 2016 we were doing 22 million, now we are at 100 million, this shows that digital transactions are growing at an annual growth rate of 58 percent and the future of digital payments is tremendous and sizeable,” Vasudevan had said at the virtual Global Fintech Fest on July 22.