Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bengal records over 3,000 COVID-19 cases in a day

Coronavirus LIVE updates | China reports 22 new COVID-19 infections, no new Xinjiang cases

China has reported no new local COVID-19 cases in the western region of Xinjiang for yesterday, according to national data, marking the first time the area's case count was zero since mid-July.

It marks a new low number for Xinjiang, which had become a hotbed for the virus as cases surged. China reported new coronavirus cases in the mainland for yesterday, compared with 19 cases a day earlier, the health authority said. (Input from Reuters)