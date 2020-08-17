Live now
Aug 17, 2020 07:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bengal records over 3,000 COVID-19 cases in a day
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 25.8 lakh. India’s recovery rate stands at 71.9 percent.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 147th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 25,89,682 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 49,980 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 71.9 percent. 'Unlock 3.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 2.16 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 7.67 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus LIVE updates | China reports 22 new COVID-19 infections, no new Xinjiang cases
China has reported no new local COVID-19 cases in the western region of Xinjiang for yesterday, according to national data, marking the first time the area's case count was zero since mid-July.
It marks a new low number for Xinjiang, which had become a hotbed for the virus as cases surged. China reported new coronavirus cases in the mainland for yesterday, compared with 19 cases a day earlier, the health authority said. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Germicidal UV lights, polycarbonate sheets installed in Parliament ahead of Monsoon Session
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu is leaving no stone unturned to ensure maximum precaution and hygiene in Parliament when the Monsoon Session begins, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The session will reportedly start in the first week of September. A number of provisions have been made to make sure no parliamentarian contracts COVID-19 while attending the session.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | Lockdown in the state to be lifted stepwise: Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that the process of lifting the lockdown in the state would be done stepwise. The threat of COVID-19 still persists, Thackeray said, adding that he does not want a second wave of infections in the state.
The state government has extended the lockdown in the state till August 31. Maharashtra has so far reported 5.8 lakh COVID-19 cases and 19,749 deaths due to the disease.
Coronavirus LIVE updates | New Zealand’s PM Ardern postpones general election as country tackles new COVID-19 outbreak
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has postponed the general election by four weeks but ruled out delaying it any further, as the country tackles a new outbreak of the coronavirus.
Pressure had been mounting on Ardern to postpone the vote amid the resurgence of COVID-19 infections in its biggest city Auckland, after the country had been free of coronavirus cases for 102 days. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | Bengal reports 3,066 new COVID-19 cases, 51 more deaths
West Bengal's COVID-19 toll increased to 2,428 with 51 more patients losing their lives yesterday, as per an official bulletin.
The state also reported 3,066 new cases of coronavirus infection, taking the tally to 1.1 lakh, the bulletin issued by the Health Department said. There are 27,299 active cases in the state at present, it said. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in Bihar LIVE updates | Bihar's COVID-19 tally rises to 1.04 lakh
Bihar's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1.04 lakh yesterday as 2,187 more people tested positive for the infection, while 22 fresh fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 537, a health bulletin said.
The state has so far tested 16.79 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 67,212 on the previous day. The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state has increased to 69.71 percent, Information and Public Relations Department Secretary Anupam Kumar said. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 25,89,682. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 18,62,258 patients have recovered, 49,980 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 6,77,444. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are the worst-affected.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru and Mexico are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 2.16 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 7.67 lakh.
With over 54.16 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 147th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 3.0’ is underway. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.