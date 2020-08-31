Bank holidays in September 2020: Check out state-wise list

In September 2020, there are no major public holidays that will keep the banks closed across the country. Except for the second Saturday, fourth Saturday and all Sundays, banks will largely be working on all days in the month.

However, there are several religious festivals that vary from state to state in the month. To mark those festivals, banks will be closed in the respective states.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), there are three such holidays in the month of September, which are:

> September 2: Pang-Lhabsol/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi > September 17: Mahalaya Amavasye

> September 21: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day

Date Holiday Day Regions observing holiday Sep-02 Pang-Lhabsol/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi Wednesday Gangtok, Kochi & Thiruvananthapuram Sep-06 Public holiday Sunday All states Sep-12 Second Saturday Saturday All states Sep-13 Public holiday Sunday All states Sep-17 Mahalaya Thursday Agartala, Bengaluru & Kolkata Sep-20 Public holiday Sunday All states Sep-21 Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day Monday Kochi & Thiruvananthapuram Sep-26 Fourth Saturday Saturday All states Sep-27 Public holiday Sunday All states

During the region-specific holidays, banks of that particular region will remain closed while banks on other regions will be operational. On the holidays, all regular operations will remain closed but mobile and internet banking will continue.