Bank holidays in September 2020: Check out state-wise list

Bank holidays in September 2020: There are several religious festivals that vary from state to state in the month.
In September 2020, there are no major public holidays that will keep the banks closed across the country. Except for the second Saturday, fourth Saturday and all Sundays, banks will largely be working on all days in the month.
However, there are several religious festivals that vary from state to state in the month. To mark those festivals, banks will be closed in the respective states.
According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), there are three such holidays in the month of September, which are:
|Date
|Holiday
|Day
|Regions observing holiday
|Sep-02
|Pang-Lhabsol/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi
|Wednesday
|Gangtok, Kochi & Thiruvananthapuram
|Sep-06
|Public holiday
|Sunday
|All states
|Sep-12
|Second Saturday
|Saturday
|All states
|Sep-13
|Public holiday
|Sunday
|All states
|Sep-17
|Mahalaya
|Thursday
|Agartala, Bengaluru & Kolkata
|Sep-20
|Public holiday
|Sunday
|All states
|Sep-21
|Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day
|Monday
|Kochi & Thiruvananthapuram
|Sep-26
|Fourth Saturday
|Saturday
|All states
|Sep-27
|Public holiday
|Sunday
|All states