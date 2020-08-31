172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|bank-holidays-in-september-2020-check-out-state-wise-list-5775231.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 09:54 AM IST

Bank holidays in September 2020: Check out state-wise list

Bank holidays in September 2020: There are several religious festivals that vary from state to state in the month.

In September 2020, there are no major public holidays that will keep the banks closed across the country. Except for the second Saturday, fourth Saturday and all Sundays, banks will largely be working on all days in the month.

However, there are several religious festivals that vary from state to state in the month. To mark those festivals, banks will be closed in the respective states.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), there are three such holidays in the month of September, which are:

> September 2: Pang-Lhabsol/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi > September 17: Mahalaya Amavasye

> September 21: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day

Check out the complete list to know which days in September banks shall remain close
DateHolidayDayRegions observing holiday
Sep-02Pang-Lhabsol/Sree Narayana Guru JayanthiWednesdayGangtok, Kochi & Thiruvananthapuram
Sep-06Public holidaySundayAll states
Sep-12Second SaturdaySaturdayAll states
Sep-13Public holidaySundayAll states
Sep-17MahalayaThursdayAgartala, Bengaluru & Kolkata
Sep-20Public holidaySundayAll states
Sep-21Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi DayMondayKochi & Thiruvananthapuram
Sep-26Fourth SaturdaySaturdayAll states
Sep-27Public holidaySundayAll states
During the region-specific holidays, banks of that particular region will remain closed while banks on other regions will be operational. On the holidays, all regular operations will remain closed but mobile and internet banking will continue.
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 09:54 am

tags #India

