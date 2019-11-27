All you need to know about Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 



Rehabilitation of the slum dwellers with the participation of private developers



Provide credit linked subsidy to promote affordable housing



Encourage more partnerships between the public and the private sector



Provide grants for beneficiary-led individual house construction



Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is a housing initiative of the Government of India launched in 2015 to provide affordable housing to the urban and the rural poor. The target of this scheme is to build 20 million affordable houses by March 2022. The programme includes the following project verticals for increasing access of the urban poor and rural poor to housing:

The minimum size of the houses under PMAY shall be in accordance with the National Building Code. In the event, the available area for the development of the homes cannot support the minimum size, and the beneficiary has consented to a smaller size of the house, a decision can be taken in that regard by the State Level Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) Application Status



Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban (PMAY-U)



Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G) or Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna - rural



There are two categories of PMAY:

Since the launch of the scheme, several applicants have applied to avail of the benefits. As an applicant, you might be curious to know the status of the application. Getting to know the PMAY status of your application is a simple task. The government releases two separate lists of beneficiaries for the urban and rural populations. You can check the PMAY status using your name or the registration number. You also have the option of calling on the toll-free number of National Housing Board to get the PMAY status of your application. Let us take a look at each of the tracking options in detail.

How to Check Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Application Status Online

One of the easiest ways to check Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana status of your application is by logging on to the website. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has set up a portal at https://pmaymis.gov.in/Track_Application_Status.aspx, which provides information about Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana status of your application. You can track your application by either keying in your name, father’s name, and mobile number or use the Assessment ID of your application. Using either of these options will provide your PMAY status at present.

Track PMAY Application Status by Name, Father’s Name & Mobile Number

You have the option of checking Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana status using your name, father’s name, and mobile number.



State



District



City



Name



Father’s name



Mobile number



Once you select this option on the portal, you will have to provide the following details:

Make sure that you provide the correct details for all of the above. Once you enter the information and press 'Submit,' the PMAY status of your application will be displayed on the screen.



Log on to the official website of the PMAY - www.pmaymis.gov.in.



Select the 'Citizen Assessment' option at the top.



Select 'Track your assessment' status at the bottom



If you are unable to log into the portal directly, follow these steps to get to the application assessment window:

This will take you to the Track Assessment Form, where you can track the application status by providing your name or through the assessment ID.

Track PMAY Application Status by Assessment ID



Click on https://pmaymis.gov.in/Track_Application_Status.aspx



Select 'Assessment ID' as the option for tracking the status of your application



Enter your Assessment ID and mobile number



Press 'Submit'



If you have submitted your application under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban (PMAY-U)

The current status of your application will be displayed on the screen.



Log on to https://rhreporting.nic.in/netiay/Benificiary.aspx



Enter the registration number that you received once the application was accepted.



Press 'Submit'





Log on to https://rhreporting.nic.in/netiay/AdvanceSearch.aspx



Enter the relevant details for State, District, Block, Panchayat, Scheme name, and financial year. You also have the option to search BPL number, sanction order, or father' s/husband's name.



If you have submitted your application under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Rural (PMAY-R)The present status of your application will be displayed on the screen. In case you are unable to locate your registration number, don’t worry. Follow the steps below to check the status of your application:

Once you enter the details, press the 'Search' button and wait for the details to be displayed on your screen.

Track PMAY Application Status by Toll-Free Number

In case either of the options above does not provide you with the status of your application, don’t worry. You can get in touch with the concerned department in other ways.



1800-11-6163 (Urban, HUDCO)



1800-11-3388 (Urban, NHB)



1800-11-3377 (Urban, NHB)



1800-11-6446 (Gramin)



If your concern is regarding the application for Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme, you can reach out to the National Housing Bank (NHB) or Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) using the following toll-free numbers:

Under the scheme, a State Level Nodal Agency (SLNA) has also been set up by States /UTs. A State Level Mission Directorate has been set up for coordination of the implementation of PMAY at the state level. If you are unable to get an update on the status of your application using the toll-free numbers above, you check out the numbers of the respective SLNA here https://www.pmaymis.gov.in/pdf/UserMannual/SLNA_List.pdf and get in touch with the concerned person.

It is also possible to track the status of your application through Aadhar number. If you have applied for PMAY-U, then log on to https://pmaymis.gov.in/Open/Find_Beneficiary_Details.aspx and enter your aadhar number. Then press 'Submit' to receive the details of your PMAY status.

FAQs

I am a salaried professional. Am I eligible to apply under PMAY?

PMAY is available for both salaried and self-employed applicants, provided such applicants meet the other criteria specified.

Is there a maximum tenure for which the PMAY subsidy is applicable?

Yes, the maximum tenure is 20 years.

I have already purchased a house and have availed a housing loan for the same. Am I eligible to apply under PMAY?

PMAY encourages first-time home buyers belonging to economically weaker sections, lower-income groups, and middle-income groups. If you have already purchased a house, you may not be eligible under PMAY unless you fulfil all the other eligibility criteria.

Is Aadhar card of the applicant and the family member mandatory for availing the benefits under PMAY?

Yes, the aadhar card details are mandatory for availing the subsidy scheme for middle-income groups.

I am not a slum-dweller. What benefits am I eligible for under PMAY?



If you have a land of your own and are interested in construction:





You can apply for beneficiary led construction in case you have an existing structure which is kutcha or semi pucca

You can apply for beneficiary led enhancement if you have an existing structure that is pucca. The minimum enhancement should be nine sqm and maximum area after enhancement should not be more than 30 sqm





If you can afford to construct/purchase/enhance house using housing loan: You can apply for Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme through which you can get subsidy on a home loan.



In case you don't have any land to construct or cannot afford a home loan, you can opt for Affordable Housing in Partnership



You are eligible for the following:

How does the government prepare the list of beneficiaries under PMAY?

The government will take into consideration the Socio-Economic and Caste Census 2011 to identify the beneficiaries. Tehsils and panchayats will also provide inputs in finalising the final list.

What is the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme under PMAY?

Under the CLSS, you are eligible to receive an upfront subsidy of 6.5% for loans up to Rs. 6 lakh for applicants belonging to the economically weaker sections and middle-income groups.

In the case of middle-income groups, the interest subsidy of 4% is available on home loans up to Rs. 9 lakh for MIG-1, and interest subsidy of 3% is available on home loans up to Rs. 12 lakh for MIG-II.

How can I receive the interest subsidy benefit under CLSS?