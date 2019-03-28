App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 09:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

AIADMK wants EC to restrain Stalin from making remarks on Jaya probe panel

The ruling party made a representation to the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo, alleging that Stalin was making such remarks against the Commission.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu Thursday hit out at DMK chief M K Stalin for allegedly making scandalous remarks against an inquiry commission probing the circumstances leading to the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and sought the EC's intervention.

Stalin's remarks amounted to violation of the model code of conduct (MCC), it said, and urged the Election Commission (EC) to restrain him from making remarks about the Justice Arumughaswamy Commission in his campaign speeches.

The ruling party made a representation to the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo, alleging that Stalin was making such remarks against the Commission.

The DMK chief, also State Leader of Opposition, was conducting a "false and scandalous election campaign" against the commission, it said.

related news

"For instance, in an election meeting held at Salem on March 22, 2019, Stalin very openly attacked the propriety of the Justice Arumughaswamy Commission and also made various allegations, thereby attributing motives against, it," the party said.

"This kind of speech is clearly a violation of the model code of conduct," the representation, submitted by party spokesperson and advocate RM Babu Murugavel said.

When a matter was pending before a court of law including a commission appointed under the Commission of Inquiry Act, its proceedings cannot be subject to any discussion or campaign in public, AIADMK said.

Stalin "is repeatedy saying in this election campaign that if the DMK comes to power, a new and independent inquiry will be ordered regarding the death of Amma (Jayalalithaa) which is clear violation of the model code of conduct."

The Commission has already enquired the matter "at length," it said, adding, such statements make a "mockery" of the inquiry panel.

With the Tamil Nadu government having appointed the commission after due legal process, Stalin was trying to "sabotage the inquiry commission proceedings with ulterior motives," the party alleged.

He was "trying to confuse the people of Tamil Nadu with these kind of false propaganda," the AIADMK said.

It requested the CEO to look into the matter and issue suitable directions, thereby restraining the DMK leader from making the issue relating to commission a campaign agenda as it was a clear violation of the model code of conduct.

Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016, over two months after being treated for various complications, including infection, since September 22.

The State government had set up the inquiry commission headed by retired High Court judge A Arumughaswamy to look into the circumstances leading to the death of the late AIADMK supremo citing doubts expressed by various people.
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 09:38 pm

tags #AIADMK #Current Affairs #DMK #Election Commission #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #M K Stalin #Politics #Tamil Nadu

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Candidates Boycott Range Officer Exam in J&K After Paper Leak, Probe o ...

Facebook Bans White Nationalism, White Separatism on its Platforms

Xiaomi Updates Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch With Latest Intel 8th-Gen Pro ...

Trouble Brews for Bihar Grand Alliance as Congress Leaders See Red Ove ...

PHOTOS: Bollywood Stars Grace Notebook Special Screening

Hyundai Motor India Signs Wage Deal With Workers, Technicians at Chenn ...

PM Modi Likely to Address 8 Lok Sabha Poll Rallies in Maharashtra

Indian-origin Man Marries Girlfriend Before Getting Jailed in Singapor ...

Jhye Richardson Optimistic About World Cup After Positive Scans

'Nyay' scheme poses 'fiscal challenge' to India's economy: Arvind Pana ...

Congress to give 3-year blanket pass to new ventures; abolish angel ta ...

83% Lok Sabha MPs are 'crorepatis', 33% have criminal cases: ADR repor ...

We will 'remonetise' what Modi 'demonetised', says Rahul Gandhi

Skymet sees normal monsoon in 2019, says probability of El Nino is 50- ...

Wall Street higher as US-China talks progress, GDP growth cut caps gai ...

Despite recent rally, midcap index in the red for 2019; 60 stocks give ...

Palladium slumps six percent as slide from record high gathers steam

These two Nifty mid-cap stocks rose nearly 100% in one year

BJP may not achieve target of 22 Lok Sabha seats in North East as most ...

Brexit: Theresa May’s de facto deputy, former London mayor, Cabinet ...

Lucifer movie review: Prithviraj dwarfs a neat premise with Mohanlal a ...

Nationalism vs Garibi Hatao 2.0: BJP's aspirational narrative may get ...

Rahul Gandhi's NYAY a test on fiscal prudence: Economy must be strong ...

India Open 2019: B Sai Praneeth overcomes familiar foe Sameer Verma in ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Urvashi Bahuguna’s debut poetry collection Terrarium is delicately c ...

OnePlus 6, 6T, 5 and 5T open beta brings improved photo editor, weathe ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, RCB vs MI: Hardik Pandya cameo takes MI t ...

Junglee Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal’s latest film is hardly electri ...

Notebook Movie Review: Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl's film is flambo ...

Kangana Ranaut defends Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, this is historica ...

Is Akshay Kumar's son Aarav ready to join Bollywood? Daddy has the ans ...

PM Narendra Modi: Vivek Oberoi stirs up the Godhra Riots in this new t ...

Game Of Thrones: HBO to air a two hour BTS documentary after the seaso ...

Priyanka Chopra's new chat show gives us an inside view of her LA home ...

Salman Khan on working with Deepika Padukone: It has to be worth her w ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.